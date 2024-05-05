Is James Harden joining Kevin Durant on Suns? Debunking viral rumor about Clippers guard

Kevin Durant and James Harden have played on the same team twice during their NBA careers, and recent 'rumors' suggest they could be nearing a third reunion in the association. These superstars played for superteams this season, yet neither could get past the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

In recent hours, a rumor involving these two has made rounds on social media, suggesting that KD is working to team up with James Harden on the Phoenix Suns. However, this news was shared by the NBA Centel, an X parody account known for spreading fake and troll news.

The people behind this account also tagged a fake user trying to portray ESPN's senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski. To clarify, Durant isn't trying to team up with Harden again after their failed stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets.

After making his way to the Los Angeles Clippers last year, Harden joined a team that already had two superstars on its roster. He wasn't seemingly bothered by becoming the third string for the Clippers. When he did take the reins of the team, Harden often recorded interesting performances.

Kevin Durant, on the other hand, couldn't take the Phoenix Suns to the promised land despite having Devin Booker and Bradley Beal by his side.

NBA insider shares Clippers' plans for James Harden's future

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team's front office has seen enough to extend their work relationship with Harden. The senior insider noted that James Harden, Paul George and Tyronn Lue all are expected to get new deals from the Clippers, shutting down the possibility of any of these three leaving Los Angeles this offseason.

Harden has earned a reputation around the league after his exit from the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and more recently, the Philadelphia 76ers. He's apparently changed his approach with the Clippers and the team seems inclined to reward him with a new deal.

James Harden played 72 games this season with the LA Clippers, averaging 16.6 points, 8.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game with the team. His points per game increased in the playoffs Round 1, posting 21.2 points, 8.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per outing against the Dallas Mavericks.

Unfortunately, the Clippers couldn't make it past the first round. Now, they have some work to do to run it back next season and prove to the skeptical NBA that they are serious about winning a championship.