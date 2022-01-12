Is James Harden playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls? | 2021-22 NBA season

James Harden has not played at the level many expected of him for the Brooklyn Nets this season. But he remains a crucial piece in their championship campaign. His ability to create for others gives them a significant advantage even though he is not as efficient at scoring.

Harden has been healthy following a return from a hamstring injury he suffered during the playoffs last season. However, he sat out the Nets' last game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Losing their spot at the top of the Eastern Conference standings is an indication that the Nets have to be a lot better to assert their dominance. Although Kyrie Irving's return will be a significant boost, the Nets need better production from James Harden.

Tonight, the Nets will face one of the most exciting teams in the NBA and will be looking to secure a victory over their conference rivals. The Chicago Bulls have already defeated the Nets twice this season. That's why it will be all hands on deck for the Nets if they want to close the gap with the Bulls, who lead the Eastern Conference.

What is James Harden's status for tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls?

James Harden might suit up against the Bulls later tonight

The Nets' official injury report lists Harden as "questionable" for tonight's game. Harden has been one of the healthier players for the Nets this season but could miss the encounter due to a hyperextended left knee.

Claxton (left hamstring tightness) - QUESTIONABLE

Harden (left knee hyperextension) - QUESTIONABLE

Irving (left ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

Aldridge (right foot soreness) - OUT

Harris (left ankle surgery) - OUT

Although Harden sat out the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, it was more of a precautionary move than anything else, according to head coach Steve Nash. The Nets have had a brutal stretch, playing four games in five days, which is the main reason Nash kept him out of the lineup.

When will James Harden return?

The nature of Harden's injury was not serious enough for the Nets to require a scan of his knee. According to Nash, the All-Star guard will be good to go tonight.

Having their Big 3 will improve the Nets' chances of winning against the Bulls. Unfortunately, Kyrie Irving's availability is in question following an ankle injury he sustained in their last game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

How does James Harden's absence impact the Brooklyn Nets?

Harden joined the Nets midway through the 2020-21 season to form a super team alongside Irving and Kevin Durant. Injuries have been a major hindrance to what they could become, as they have not played as many games together as they would have liked.

Nonetheless, Harden is a vital part of the team and he makes the offense a lot better. In 34 starts, he has helped the Nets to 22 of their 25 wins so far this season. The three-time scoring champ is averaging 22.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 9.7 assists (second in the league) while shooting 41.7% from the field.

