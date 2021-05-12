Is James Harden playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? | 2020-21 NBA season

Despite creating one of the most electric offensive trios in NBA history, the Brooklyn Nets have been unable to keep James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant all on the court together consistently. Each player has faced time out due to injury, the latest of which has been Harden's five-week absence with a hamstring strain.

However, the guard recently ramped up his involvement in team practices and stated that he hoped to play a couple of games before the playoffs. His return could come as soon as Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs, as the most up-to-date reports suggest he plans to play should warmups go smoothly.

Nets star James Harden plans to play tonight vs. Spurs, assuming pregame warmups go smoothly, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Harden is on the cusp of his return after missing over one month with a hamstring strain. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 12, 2021

What James Harden's return means for the Brooklyn Nets' playoff hopes

James Harden was in MVP conversation prior to his injury

After forcing a move out of Houston, it can certainly be said that the deal was worth it for James Harden. Since arriving in Brooklyn, Harden has been one of the, if not the, most well-rounded players in the league. Prior to his injury, there was even serious consideration for him in the MVP debate.

Becoming more of a facilitator and taking point guard duties from Irving, Harden briefly led the league in assists and still ranks second overall with 10.9 per night. He is also averaging a career-high 8.7 rebounds a game since becoming a Nets player and has shot at 46.7% from the field, which is the second-highest rate of his career.

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both sidelined at times, James Harden returned to his Houston Rockets ways and produced some stunning scoring performances. With him on the court, the Nets are 27-7 and he managed to rack up 12 triple-doubles in that time.

If James Harden does play on Wednesday, they can expect to win again when the San Antonio Spurs arrive on Wednesday night.

😤 FEAR THE BEARD 😤



James Harden came up clutch, scoring 38 PTS whilst adding 11 AST & 7 REB as the Brooklyn Nets came-back from a 24-point deficit to end the Suns' winning streak! 👏 pic.twitter.com/UAqvAVzFcD — NBA UK (@NBAUK) February 17, 2021

Although the Brooklyn Nets' 'big three' have only played in seven games together all season, the expectation is that they will be able to turn it on when it comes to the playoffs. When they have been together, they rank top of the league as a three-man lineup for points (69.4) and second for assists (16.6).

They will undoubtedly be the most-feared team to face in the playoffs. Furthermore, even if KD or Irving are injured again, James Harden has shown on multiple occasions this season and in previous years that he makes players around him better. There is a reason the Houston Rockets were so successful for so many years while Harden was playing for the franchise. His passing gets other players involved and with his shooting ability he can take over a game at any time.

The playoffs are going to be hugely exciting for Brooklyn Nets fans and with Harden back, they are only going to be stronger for it.