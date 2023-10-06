Is James Harden a point guard? Analyzing the skills of ‘The Beard’

For the majority of his first 14 seasons, James Harden was widely regarded as one of, if the not best, shooting guards in the NBA. However, Harden has taken on more of a playmaker role in recent seasons and is now primarily viewed as a point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers. The 34-year-old has thrived in that role as well, including last season, when “The Beard” led the league in assists at 10.7 assists per game.

Harden’s 2023 assist title marked the second of his career, with his first coming during the 2016-17 NBA season with the Houston Rockets (11.2 APG). In addition, Harden secured three straight scoring titles in Houston from 2018 to 2020. This makes him the first player in NBA history with three-plus scoring titles and two-plus assist titles, a testament to his offensive versatility.

Between his size, 6-foot-5, 3-point shooting, his scoring ability off the dribble, playmaking and soft touch around the rim, Harden is more-or-less an ideal lead guard archetype. Unfortunately, his sub-par defense and inability to remain consistent come playoff time have hindered his reputation among NBA fans.

Likewise, his tendency to become easily disgruntled and request trades has rubbed many the wrong way. However, at his peak, Harden was still indisputably one of the league’s most impactful offensive stars and nearly carried Houston to the 2018 NBA Finals.

Now, entering his 15th season, Harden may not be the elite scorer that he once was. However, he should still be able to play a key role as a primary facilitator and secondary or tertiary scoring option on a championship-level team.

James Harden once called himself one of the most unselfish players of all time

As for James Harden’s view on his playmaking ability, he referred to himself as one of the most unselfish players ever ahead of last season:

“I'm one of the most unselfish players probably that this league has ever saw."

His Sixers co-star Joel Embiid later concurred as the superstar big man referred to Harden as the best playmaker in the league in March:

“I feel like, if I wanted to be a playmaker, I could be.

“But I don't need to, because I've got the best playmaker in the league.”

Unfortunately for Harden and the Sixers, things later went south as they once again flamed out in the second round of the NBA playoffs. That marked Philly’s fifth time doing so in the last six seasons, with the franchise’s last Eastern Conference finals appearance coming back in 2001.

In late June, Harden ultimately requested a trade out of Philly after botched contract extension negotiations with the team. However, up until this point, the Sixers have been unable to find a suitable trade partner for the disgruntled star.

Entering the 2023-24 NBA season, there is now a cloud of uncertainty hovering over Philly. But if Harden doesn’t get traded and fully buys into the Sixers’ game plan this coming season, Philly should still be among the East’s top contenders.

