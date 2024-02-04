Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight? Latest on Boston Celtics 3x NBA All-Star's status vs Memphis Grizzlies (February 4)

Jaylen Brown has been one of the reasons why the Boston Celtics are leading the NBA Eastern Conference and his availability is important for the team. Up next on their schedule are the Memphis Grizzlies on February 4 and it will be held in the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Boston Celtics are coming from a challenging defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 1, despite their opponents playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is the second and last time that the Boston Celtics will battle the Memphis Grizzlies this 2023-24 NBA season. The Grizzlies have lost to the Celtics in their last five encounters.

Jaylen Brown injury update

In the recent injury report from the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown is marked as 'questionable' to play against the Memphis Grizzlies. He is reported to have a back injury on February 2 and the doctors will check if he would be able to play before tip-off.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, Brown has been absent for a combined total of three games, grappling with injuries ranging from his knee, back, ankle, to adductor issues.

The last time Brown missed a game was on January 15 and has played nine consecutive games since then. There is a possibility that Brown is not going to suit up as they may need to rest him up since the Celtics have enough talent to overpower the Grizzlies.

Joining Brown in the Boston Celtics injury report is Luke Kornet, who has a more probable chance of playing. Brown was even able to play in the team's last game against the Los Angeles Lakers but was limited to eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists. He also had a subpar shooting night with doing only 4-of-12 from the field.

Jaylen Brown in the 2023-24 season

Before playing the Memphis Grizzlies, Jaylen Brown has played in 46 of the possible 49 games for the Boston Celtics. He has averaged 22.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.1 steals per game.

Brown also shot 49% from the field and has a decent three-point shooting percentage of 34.8%. His season high in points happened on January 8 against the Indiana Pacers. Brown finished with 40 points along with five rebounds, two assists and three triples but the Celtics lost the game.

Brown also tallied one triple-double this season against the Houston Rockets on January 21 against the Houston Rockets with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!