Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on Celtics' All-Star's status (April 5)

The Boston Celtics have All-Star forward Jaylen Brown listed on the team's injury report. Brown is tagged as questionable for the marquee cross-conference matchup against the Sacramento Kings for their second and final matchup of their series, with the Celtics winning the first 144-119 on Dec. 20.

The Sacramento Kings hold a season record of 44-32. They occupy the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings and trail the Phoenix Suns by one game, who currently sit in sixth place.

With only six games remaining in the season, the Kings maintain a six-game advantage over the Houston Rockets, who are on the cusp of playoff contention. Ahead of their Friday night fixture, the Kings have secured victories in four of their last seven matchups.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With an impressive overall record of 60-16, the Boston Celtics lead the Eastern Conference standings. They also claim the top position across the league with the best record. Heading into Friday night's game, Boston rides a three-game winning streak.

In their last matchup, the Boston Celtics secured a resounding 135-100 victory over the OKC Thunder on Wednesday. Throughout the game, the Celtics asserted their dominance, maintaining the lead for the entirety of the match.

Their offensive prowess was evident as they shot an impressive 54.3% from the field, while also showcasing their sharpshooting abilities with a solid 42.5% accuracy from behind the arc.

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

Jaylen Brown has been absent from four of Boston's last 12 games. He sat out one game due to a hip contusion.

Additionally, he was sidelined during the Celtics' victory against the Wizards on March 17 due to a right ankle sprain. He missed the matchup against the Chicago Bulls on March 23, and most recently, was unavailable for the game against the Charlotte Hornets due to an ongoing left wrist injury.

A decision regarding JB's availability will be made at game time following evaluation by the team's medical staff. They will assess the risk of him potentially aggravating his injury before determining his participation.

Jaylen Brown's stats vs. Sacramento Kings

Jaylen Brown has appeared in 15 games against the Sacramento Kings, going 11-4. He has averaged 20.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists with 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks on 53.4% shooting from the field, including an impressive 47.9% from beyond the arc and 80.7% from the free-throw line.

In their only matchup this season, Brown scored 28 points, five rebounds and six assists on 52.4% shooting from the field.