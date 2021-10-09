Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against the Toronto Raptors? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown recently failed his COVID mandatory test, which has raised questions over his involvement during the Celtics’ rest of the preseason. The Boston Celtics take on the Toronto Raptors in their second preseason game after tipping off their campaign with a comfortable victory over the Orlando Magic.

After a disappointing 2020-21 NBA campaign in which Jaylen Brown was sidelined through the Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be looking to go on a deep run considering both of their All-Star caliber stars have entered their prime. Jaylen Brown scored 25 points on opening preseason night. In this article, we look at his overall chances of featuring in the game against the Toronto Raptors.

What is Jaylen Brown’s status for tonight's game against Toronto Raptors?

After starting the first preseason game, had a mandatory COVID test which he ended up failing. Jaylen Brown is not expected to feature in the game against the Toronto Raptors, although the Celtics can count on all of their remaining stars and have multiple options to deploy at the Small Forward position. Apart from Tatum, the likes of Josh Richardson, Romeo Longford, Grant Williams and Aaron Nesmith are all capable of playing at SF, which means that the Celtics can be expected to field a strong lineup despite Jaylen Brown’s absence.

When will Jaylen Brown return?

Jaylen Brown only played for 26 minutes and ended with a statline of 25 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Brown is not expected to feature in any of the remaining preseason fixtures and will have to quarantine for at least 10 days. He will then need to take a negative COVID test, after which Brown will require a few days of training in order to gain back his fitness.

The 2021 NBA All-Star’s vaccination status is unknown, although Brown suggested that vaccinating should be a “personal choice” just last month:

I have my own thoughts about it. I respect my teammates' decisions on things like that. Everyone has their own opinion on it. I think it's a personal choice."

Hence, Brown can be expected to start the Boston Celtics’ first game of the regular season but will not be a part of the preseason campaign henceforth.

