Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are set to visit the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on December 19. This is going to be the first time that the Bucks will be testing the Warriors as they try to improve their record of 20-5 and maintain the top spot in the NBA Eastern Conference.

The television broadcast rights are granted to NBC Sports Boston and the tip-off begins at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Basketball fans who opt to watch the game through an online livestream can subscribe to NBA League Pass.

According to the Boston Cetlics injury report, two big men are on the list. Kristaps Porzingis is marked as 'questionable' while Luke Kornet is expected to join the team by late December.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

So far this season, Jayson Tatum has not missed a single game of the 25 matchups that the Boston Celtics had so far. The success of the team is a big factor in his keeping healthy and available.

Last season, Tatum's hip was a problem and his status since then has been unstable. However, it doesn't seem to be a problem now as the Celtics forward has been keeping himself on the roster, with no lingering issues from the past bothering him.

Jayson Tatum's stats vs Golden State Warriors

This is going to be the first time that Jayson Tatum will be facing the Golden State Warriors but his team has improved its roster in the off-season. Last season, the Warriors and Celtics went into overtime. The Celtics won by only three points, 121-118.

Jayson Tatum led the team with monster numbers tallying 34 points, 19 rebounds, six assists and three steals. He got help from veteran big man Al Horford who had a double-double himself with 20 points and 10 rebounds while Jaylen Brown chipped in with 17 points.

Coming into this game, the Celtics have Jrue Holiday instead of Marcus Smart. However, the Celtics big man rotation is not complete, with Porzingis still not sure to play while Kornet is still healing from his injury.

After this game, the Boston Celtics will continue their NBA Western Conference road trip with three more games on their schedule. The Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are going to play them next, respectively, before going back to the TD Center on December 28 to take on the Detroit Pistons.

