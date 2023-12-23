Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest update on 4-time NBA All-Star's availability (Dec. 23)

Jayson Tatum and the NBA Eastern Conference leaders Boston Celtics are set to face off with the Los Angeles Clippers two days before Christmas Day. The C's will visit the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena, and this will be their first matchup of the 2023-24 season.

The past two matchups between the LA Clippers and Celtics in the 2022-23 season were split 1-1. The Celtics won their last encounter by six points. After losing to the Golden State Warriors in overtime, the Celtics were able to bounce back against the Sacramento Kings in their most recent game, 144-119.

According to the recent injury report from the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum is marked as "questionable" after suffering an ankle injury. He missed his first game of the season in their most recent game versus the Kings.

Aside from Tatum, Svi Mykhailuk is also listed as "questionable" with a heel injury. Marked as out is Kristaps Porziingis and backup center Luke Kornet, who is expected to be back by early January.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

The last time Jayson Tatum had an ankle injury was way back on Nov. 26, 2022. He suffered an ankle injury on Dec. 12, 2023 and was ruled out of the Kings game.

Tatum has not missed the Celtics' first 26 games of the season and when active, he provides the team with 268 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.0 3-pointers and 1.0 steals a night.

Jayson Tatum stats vs LA Clippers

It has been more than a year since the Boston Celtics took on the LA Clippers. The Celtics won the most recent matchup by six points, 116-110. Jayson Tatum led the team with 28 points, 11 rebounds and three triples.

He got help from Jaylen Brown who also had 29 points along with seven rebounds and two assists. Marcus Smart added 17 points while Derrick White chipped in with 15 markers.

There is no word yet if Tatum will be available against the LA Clippers but his importance to the team is clear to increase their chances of prevailing in this upcoming road game.

After this matchup, the Celtics will have their Christmas Day matchup with old rival Los Angeles Lakers. They return to the TD Garden on Dec. 28 to host the Detroit Pistons and wrap up the year with a game against the Toronto Raptors.