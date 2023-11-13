Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs New York Knicks? Latest injury update from Boston Celtics (Nov. 13)

The Boston Celtics currently hold a 7-2 record, which can be largely credited to Jayson Tatum, who, besides playing well himself, is also involving his teammates in the game. They will be going up against the New York Knicks on November 13 at the TD Arena in Boston, Massachussets. The TV broadcast rights have been given to NBC Sports Boston and MSG network.

Jayson Tatum has averaged 27.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in the 2023-24 season. The former Duke Blue Devil has played in all nine games so far.

Against the Toronto Raptors, Tatum had 27 points, five rebounds and four assists as the Celtics won that game by a wide margin of 23 points (117-94).

According to the updated injury report of the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum is good to go and will feature in the next game as well.

The only player that will not be suiting up for the Celtics is Neemias Queta, who still does not have a timeline on his return to the team's roster.

Jayson Tatum loving the team's growing chemistry early in the 2023-24 NBA season

The Boston Celtics are currently second in the NBA Eastern Conference right behind the Philadelphia 76ers. In the off-season, the Celtics made two big additions to their rotations by getting Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis and defensive guard Jrue Holiday.

The two players add depth to the already talented team that made the NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals last season and Tatum appreciates the balance of the team.

“We’ve got a really, really good team, and I understand that we’ve got five guys that can average double-figures. So, each night it’ll look a little bit different and that’s alright," said Tatum.

Unselfishness has been the key for the Celtics according to Tatum and he mentioned how each player gives way to the other, depending on the balance.

“Some nights, other guys might really have it going and we’ve just got to find the balance, it might not be your night offensively tonight, but what else can you do to impact the game?" said Tatum. "I just try to make good things happen when I’m on the floor and try to impact winning.”

After their matchup with the Knicks, the Boston Celtics will go on a four-game road trip. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets between November 15-20