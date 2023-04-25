Is Jimmy Butler actually Michael Jordan's son? Taking a closer look at the rumors about the two stars

Jimmy Butler's playoff-career-high 56-point night in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks saw fans compare him to the great Michael Jordan. Butler's game has always looked much better in the playoffs than in the regular season.

The former Chicago Bulls star has been crucial behind the Heat's run to an NBA finals appearance in 2020 and a conference finals appearance in 2022. He is now leading their charge to cause one of the biggest upsets in recent years against the Bucks as the No. 8 seed.

Miami is up 3-1 and needs one win to make it past the next round and knock the Bucks out of the playoffs. Jimmy Butler's Michael Jordan-esque effort in Game 4 has old internet rumors about him being the latter's son have emerged again.

Some pictures have suggested they look alike, and their similar competitive fire has fans also wondering if this rumor is true. However, the theory remains false. Butler and Jordan aren't related.

#NBA Back on the Jimmy Butler is Michael Jordan’s son train. There’s no other explanation to how he turns into Superman every playoffs #NBA Playoffs Back on the Jimmy Butler is Michael Jordan’s son train. There’s no other explanation to how he turns into Superman every playoffs #NBA #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/18pXm3jxwH

Michael Jordan has five children, Marcus, Victoria, Ysabel, Jeffery and Jasmine. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler was born to Jimmy Butler II and Londa Butler. The Heat superstar once confirmed that Jimmy and Londa are his parents when reflecting on the rough childhood he endured.

Butler's father left the house when the former Chicago player was an infant, while his mother abandoned him when he was 13. The six-time All-Star confirmed these incidents and said he still talks to his parents and loves them.

Jimmy Butler comes super close to breaking Michael Jordan's playoff scoring record

Jimmy Butler dropped 56 points in the Miami Heat's 119-114 Game 4 win over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Butler shot 67.9% and also had nine rebounds. Butler's scoring effort was tied for the fourth-highest in NBA playoff history.

Michael Jordan's record of 63 points against the Boston Celtics from the 1983 playoffs remains unbroken. Elgin Baylor is second with 61 points, Donovan Mitchell third with 57, while Butler, Jordan, Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain are tied for fourth with 56 points in a playoff game.

Butler has again proved his mettle as one of the greatest playoff performers ever. The former Sixers forward always finds a way to make his presence felt when the stakes are higher.

Butler's averages are significantly up in the knockout rounds. His poise and killer instinct remains unparalleled. If he can help the Heat secure a first-round series upset over the Bucks, other teams will have to be on alert about Miami solely due to his presence.

