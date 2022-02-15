Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? | 2021-22 NBA season

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are preparing for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Miami continues to be one of the most impressive teams in the league as of late.

Butler's questionable status for tonight's game leaves much to chance. Should Miami not have their star wing, the game could serve as a serious challenge.

The team currently finds itself in first place in the Eastern Conference with an overall record of 37-20 this year and are riding a five-game winning streak.

Tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks will be the final home game before the All-Star break. After the showdown against Dallas, the Heat will head to Charlotte for a road game against the Hornets.

After dealing with a number of injuries to key players earlier in the year, Miami is finally healthy and is starting to make another surge in the East.

The team has won seven of their last ten games and looks to be a team preparing to make some noise in the East moving forward.

Veteran wing Jimmy Butler has continued to be one of the most underrated stars in the league this year with his play for the Heat.

Butler has been strong over the last six games for the Heat, as he's gone on to post averages of 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 51.9% from the field.

Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The team has said that Butler is officially dealing with a shoulder injury. It will be interesting to monitor the developing situation throughout pregame shoot around.

The Heat are coming off a recent victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Butler played in that game and put together a solid performance as he finished with 13 points and 6 rebounds in 34 minutes of play.

With the All-Star break coming up shortly, it will be interesting to see if the Heat decide to rest their star. They may want him to make certain he's fully healthy before the upcoming final stretch of regular season games.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Jimmy came in clutch exactly when we needed him Jimmy came in clutch exactly when we needed him ⭐️ https://t.co/LeBtTqwuvi

Miami has continued to look like one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA with their play this year. After dealing with a number of injuries to players such as Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, the team is finally starting to get healthy. They are finding their groove at the perfect time.

Miami currently has a half-game lead over the Chicago Bulls for the top spot in the East. Tonight's game against the Mavericks could prove to be a crucial opportunity for the Heat to maintain their momentum in the East if they can pull off a victory.

So far this year, Butler has gone on to average 21.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 49.1% from the field.

Edited by Adam Dickson