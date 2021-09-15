When is the 2021-22 NBA All-Star Game? Everything we know about this season's flagship event so far

The 2021-22 regular season will be the 75th NBA anniversary season since its inception in 1946. In this long tenure, the teams, players, coaches and executives affiliated with the league have taken the way basketball is seen and perceived to extraordinary heights.

Once a failing league, it is now a global phenomenon with fans spread around every corner of the world.

In addition to the high-octane playoffs and the nerve wrecking regular season, the All-Star weekend has played a major role in helping the league build a strong fan base.

The All-Star weekend, usually held in February, hosts some of the most entertaining exhibition matches and skill games. These events include a dunk contest, a three-point shooting contest and an All-Star Game amongst others.

When is the 2021-22 NBA All-Star Game?

All these events are as entertaining as the next, but none parallels the crowd's or viewers' interest that the All-Star game pulls. The main feature of the three-day long event, the All-Star game features 24 of the best players in the league.

Traditionally, players from the same conference join together to form two squads to compete on the final day, usually on a Sunday, to find out which conference/team is superior.

#NBAAllStar 2022 is in Cleveland, OH! The 71st annual NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cavaliers, during the NBA's 75th anniversary season.

The 2021-22 edition of the All-Star Game is all set to be held on February 20, 2022. This year's All-Star weekend and therefore the game will be hosted by the city of Cleveland, Ohio. It will be held at Rocket Mortgage Field House, home of the Cavaliers.

The weekend - Friday, February 18 - will start with the return of the Rising Stars Game in which the 10 rookie and second-year NBA players from the USA and 10 rookie and second-year NBA players from outside the USA will compete.

The last edition of this was held in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic and saw youngsters like Zion Williamson, Trae Young and Luka Doncic put up spectacular performances.

The Rising Stars game will be followed by the Skills Challenge, the Three-Point contest and the Slam Dunk contests to be held on Saturday, February 19th. This celebratory weekend will also include an All-Star Celebrity Game which will include a mix of retired athletes including NBA and NFL stars, actors and musicians, current and former WNBA players amongst others.

