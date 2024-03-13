Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on former Eastern Conference Finals MVP's status (March 13)

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler is tagged as probable for the 2022-23 Finals rematch against the Denver Nuggets at home on Wednesday.

This will be the second game of their season series, with the Nuggets winning their first matchup 103-97 at the Ball Arena in Denver on Feb. 29. Jimmy notched up 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists, with a steal on 7-of-17 shooting, including 1-of-4 from the 3-point range.

Miami's most recent loss came to the Washington Wizards, by a narrow two-point margin, on Sunday. In contrast, the Nuggets have been in excellent form, winning nine of their last 10 games.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler missed Tuesday's practice, but with a probable tag, it suggests that his condition is not too severe.

Butler has faced considerable challenges this season, sidelined for 15 games due to injuries to his ankle, foot and calf, as well as personal matters, which led to him missing an additional four contests.

His calf and foot issues forced him to miss 11 consecutive games. Despite Jimmy's absence, the Miami Heat have managed a commendable 12-7 record. Under the skilled leadership of Erik Spoelstra, the team has adeptly navigated these obstacles, remaining competitive.

On Feb. 23, an altercation between players from the Miami Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans escalated into a brawl.

As a result, the NBA issued suspensions: Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic and Thomas Bryant of the Heat received one-game suspensions, with Bryant facing an additional penalty of a three-game suspension without pay.

Jimmy Butler stats vs Denver Nuggets

The six-time All-Star has appeared in 21 games against the Denver Nuggets as a member of the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, going 8-13.

He has averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 47.2% shooting, including 34.7% from beyond the arc and 88.7% from the free-throw line on 8.9 attempts.

In his last five outings, he has averaged 23.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists on 41.1% from the field, 33.3% from the 3-point range and 77.5% from the free-throw line.

Jimmy's availability will be crucial in the rematch, as the opponents will be without their second leading scorer Tyler Herro and their bench's spark plug Kevin Love.

His two-way impact, including guarding players like Aaron Gordon as the small forward and Jamal Murray at the guard position will be significant along with his shot-making and ability to draw fouls and attack the rim.