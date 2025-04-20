Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Latest on Warriors star's status for Game 1 of NBA Playoffs (April 20)

Jimmy Butler is expected to play when the Golden State Warriors face the Houston Rockets on Sunday for Game 1 of their first-round series of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Butler is not listed on the Warriors’ injury report, so he should play barring any last-minute injuries in the lead up to tipoff.

Ad

Butler has been crucial in Golden State’s rebuild since joining the team midseason through a trade with the Miami Heat that sent Andrew Wiggins the other way.

The six-time All-Star did suffer a thigh injury in the Warriors’ final regular-season game against the LA Clippers on April 13. While he looked in visible pain, he continued playing in the overtime thriller which Golden State lost 124-119 to fall to the play-in tournament. He ended the game with 30 points in 48 minutes.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite the injury, Jimmy Butler made it clear after the Clippers game that he expected to play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. He turned up in style as he led the Warriors with 38 points in a 121-116 win. He was particularly potent in the first quarter with 10 points, as Steph Curry struggled with four points.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Butler shot 12 of 20 for the game. He struggled from the free-throw line, though, missing six shots, as he went just 12 of 18. If the seventh-seeded Warriors are to upset the second-seeded Rockets, Butler needs to improve his free-throw form.

Ad

How has Jimmy Butler fared against the Houston Rockets?

Jimmy Butler has faced the Houston Rockets in 23 regular-season games with a 12-11 record. He averaged 18.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in those games.

Butler also played Houston in one playoff series during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2018. He had a 1-4 record in the series and averaged 15.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists .

Ad

How and where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Game 1 of NBA Playoffs?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Toyota Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on truTV and TNT. Fans can also stream it live on MAX, NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Also read: Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Latest on Warriors superstar's status for Game 1 of NBA Playoffs (April 20)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.