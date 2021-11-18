Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? | 2021-22 NBA season

Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler was having a great start to the season for one of the NBA's most impressive teams until he sprained his right ankle in a Nov. 10 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The five-time All-Star averaged 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in the Heat's first 11 games, but he has missed the past three. Without Butler, the Heat lost at the Los Angeles Clippers before beating the Utah Jazz and then the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. He leads the team in points, steals and free throws per game and is 13th in the league for points per game.

What is Butler's status for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans?

Jimmy Butler, in shorts and street clothes, watches the Miami Heat take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 10 in Los Angeles. Butler sprained his ankle in the first half.

According to Anthony Chang of the Miami Herald, Butler's availability for Wednesday night's home game against the New Orleans Pelicans is questionable.

The hope is Butler will be able to make his return today after missing past 3 games. Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle), Bam Adebayo (knee bruise), Dewayne Dedmon (groin strain) and Marcus Garrett (wrist tendinitis) all still listed as questionable for tonight's game vs. Pelicans.The hope is Butler will be able to make his return today after missing past 3 games. Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle), Bam Adebayo (knee bruise), Dewayne Dedmon (groin strain) and Marcus Garrett (wrist tendinitis) all still listed as questionable for tonight's game vs. Pelicans. The hope is Butler will be able to make his return today after missing past 3 games.

Along with Butler, Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon and Marcus Garrett have been declared questionable for Wednesday night's game, with Markieff Morris said to be out. With the availability of these players uncertain, it is anybody's guess what the Heat's starting lineup will be against the Pelicans.

When will Butler return?

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat drives against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on October 27, 2021 in New York City.

Butler may not be needed in Wednesday night's game against the struggling Pelicans (2-13). If he does play, in a bid to get back to form, he likely will be given limited time on the court.

With Zion Williamson still absent from the New Orleans roster, it might be safe to let Butler focus on his recovery. Plus, the Heat (9-5) host the Washington Wizards (10-3) on Thursday in the second game of a back-to-back in a game that will be a showdown of top Eastern Conference and Southeast Division teams.

