Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Toronto Raptors? Miami Heat's All-Star status revealed (Dec. 6) 

The Miami Heat are in a slump as they have won only once in their last six games even with Jimmy Butler active in the roster. They go up against the Toronto Raptors in Ontario, Canada on Wednesday, having won 11 of their 20 games.

The game will be held at the Scotiabank Arena, with the tip-off happening at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Basketball fans can catch the action by tuning in to TSN and Bally Sports Sun. Both television feeds via online live stream by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

The Miami Heat have six players on their injury list in their latest report. Only Josh Richardson is marked as probable to play the Raptors. Bam Adebayo and Haywood Highsmith are ruled as 'out' while Tyler Herro still needs a few more weeks to fully heal his ankle injury.

Dru Smith is out for the season with a knee injury while RJ Hampton has no timeline to return. Jimmy Butler is not on the injury list and is available for the Heat against the Raptors.

Jimmy Butler calls out 'mediocre' Miami Heat

Butler has been considered the Miami Heat's heart, and soul but the team has been having a tough time picking it up even with him leading the charge.

After a tough loss against the Indiana Pacers by 15 points, the six-time NBA All-Star admits that they are not at their best.

"We stand right where we don't want to be, which is very mediocre, not good, not bad, not great, not any of those things," Jimmy Butler said. "Just mediocre. You talk about our offense has been mediocre. You talk about our defense has been mediocre. That's the word I would use."

In the loss, Jimmy Butler had 33 points, five rebounds and five assists. He got help from Caleb Martin, who came off the bench with 18 points while Duncan Robinson chipped in with 17 points.

However, the Heat's trademark defense was absent, as they allowed the Indiana Pacers to score 144 points. What's more humiliating is that Tyrese Haliburton was not playing as they got torched by Bruce Brown firing 30 points while Obi Toppin shot 7-of-8 to finish with 22 points.

After the game with the Toronto Raptors, the team heads back home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.