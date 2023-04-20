Is Joel Embiid playing against the Nets? Latest injury update on 76ers' star ahead of matchup (20th April 2023)

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have a chance to instill some doubt into the minds of Nets players with a 3-0 lead on Thursday at Barclays Center.

For Game 3, Joel Embiid is available to suit up against the Brooklyn Nets. He has averaged 23.0 points on 50.0% shooting, 12.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 blocks in the series.

However, the 76ers have listed Jaden McDaniels (illness) as questionable in the injury report.

With a commanding 2-0 series lead, Embiid's 76ers must not get complacent even if they have gotten the best of Brooklyn in this series.

Joel Embiid on facing the Nets defense in Game 2

After securing a victory in Game 2, Embiid commented on how the Nets defended them and how the 76ers were able to respond.

"You got to do whatever it takes,” Embiid said. “I’m doubled. I’m triple-teamed. If I want to, I could get a shot. Is it going to be a good shot? Probably for me, I think so, but probably not most of the time. So, just got to trust it and keep making the right plays."

Embiid also gave credit to Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, who were both huge down the stretch with their scoring as Maxey had 33 points and Harris with 20 points.

For Joel Embiid, he scored 20 points on 54.5% shooting, 19 rebounds and seven assists, but he had eight sloppy turnovers. With how the Nets constantly doubled and triple-teamed Embiid, it certainly allowed his teammates to step up and knock down shots.

Being the vocal leader that he is, Embiid has always made sure to be critical of his teammates while also giving them their due flowers as he spoke about his All-Star teammate James Harden in a post-game interview after Game 1.

"Like I said, he’s the best playmaker in the league by far,” Embiid said. “But we don’t want him — I certainly don’t want him — to fall in love with just that. We need him to be aggressive. He was today. Just attacking. The key is not just being a playmaker but being aggressive, going downhill, and creating for himself and everyone else."

The possibility of a 3-0 lead and a 4-0 finish, a first-round series sweep will certainly entice Embiid and the 76ers.

