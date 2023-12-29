Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Latest on Philadelphia 76ers star's status (Dec. 29)

Joel Embiid will not be playing against the Houston Rockets. He will miss the game due to a sprained right ankle and receive treatment at the team's facility. Embiid has missed two consecutive games due to a sprained right ankle and will be unavailable for the Philadelphia 76ers when they face the Rockets.

Despite Embiid's absence on Wednesday, the 76ers topped the Orlando Magic 112-92, which ended their losing streak of four games without him on the court. Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers' balanced attack with 23 points, while De'Anthony Melton and Tobias Harris chipped in with 22.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid suffered a sprained right ankle during the game against the Toronto Raptors on December 22. In the first half, Embiid attempted to pass Jakob Poeltl, which resulted in the injury.

Despite the pain, Embiid played on and extended his 30-10 streak to 13 games. The ankle injury caused Embiid to be noticeably hobbling and favored his right leg, but it did not slow him down.

Joel Embiid's stats vs. the Houston Rockets

Joel Embiid has impressive statistics against the Houston Rockets. In 13 games versus the Rockets, he has averaged 26 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

He has also recorded a triple-double against the Rockets, powering the 76ers to a 133-113 victory.

Joel Embiid's historical dominance continues

Joel Embiid's historical dominance continues this season as he has one of the best scoring seasons in the history of the NBA. He is currently averaging a career-high (and NBA-high) 34.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Embiid has already scored 843 points in just 819 minutes played, and he has more points (742) than minutes played (736) this season. He also became the first player in franchise history to notch 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in six straight games.

Embiid's ability to impact every facet of the game has been a significant catalyst for the Philadelphia 76ers' success this season.