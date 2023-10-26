Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest injury update from Philadelphia 76ers (26th October)

Joel Embiid is not listed on the injury report and will play in the Philadelphia 76ers' season-opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. The game tips off at 7:30pm ET on TNT. Embiid is going to be the centerpiece of the Sixers offense and will look to kick off another MVP campaign on a high note.

Embiid did not play a full season once again in 2022-23. However, he did play 66 games, which was enough to qualify for the MVP award. He was incredible during the regular season, averaging a career high 33.1 points per game, and led the league in scoring. He also averaged 10.2 rebounds per game.

It was the second year in a row that Embiid led the league in scoring. He will try to do it again as he begins his campaign with a primetime matchup against the Bucks. He might top the scoring charts once again as the Sixers seem more focused on Embiid at the moment as James Harden’s situation with the team is still unclear.

Joel Embiid trade rumors

Many have said that the Philadelphia 76ers will eventually trade James Harden and try and acquire another star. There is growing speculation that the Sixers need to add another star to keep Joel Embiid happy.

The speculation comes after recent rumors that the New York Knicks have offered trade packages for the big man.

The Knicks offered quite the package to begin the potential discussions. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Knicks offered a trio of Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett, Evan Fournier and Mitchell Robinson, along with multiple first-round draft picks.

However, Philadelphia have been staunch in their stance of not trading Embiid. He also has not made a trade request so far and is adamant about staying in Philly. The Sixers need to solve their Harden trade issue first.

Sixers GM Daryl Morey has not budged on his stance with Harden. He will not let the former Miami Heat star leave for his desired destination, the Los Anges Clippers, unless he gets a solid package of players or picks in return.

Morey is looking to make deals to support Embiid and keep the star happy. Philadelphia will try to compete in the East as the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks made significant upgrades to their rosters at the top of the conference.