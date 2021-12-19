Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? | 2021-22 NBA season

Joel Embiid had a slow start to the 2021-22 NBA season, largely due to injuries and testing positive to Covid-19. This has seen the Philadelphia 76ers superstar feature in only 19 out of 30 games.

In 19 games played, he has led the franchise to 12 victories and seven losses, while recording eight double-doubles. He recorded his best outing of the season in a 76ers victory over the Charlotte Hornets in their first meeting of the season.

In 40 minutes of game time, Joel Embiid posted 43 points, the best yet from a 76ers player. He also completed 15 rebounds and seven assists, while posting a 75% accuracy from the field, netting 15 out of 20 attempts. Embiid was also magnificent from the charity stripe, sinking 12 out of 14 free throws and securing a steal.

What is Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans?

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 06, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled Joel Embiid's availability in tonight's game as questionable. He is said to have sustained an ankle injury after their game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Jeff Skversky @JeffSkversky



Guard Tyrese Maxey is also questionable for tomorrow vs New Orleans at 7pm with a left quad contusion



#Sixers

#NBA Sixers star center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable again tomorrow due to a sore left ankleGuard Tyrese Maxey is also questionable for tomorrow vs New Orleans at 7pm with a left quad contusion Sixers star center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable again tomorrow due to a sore left ankleGuard Tyrese Maxey is also questionable for tomorrow vs New Orleans at 7pm with a left quad contusion#Sixers #NBA https://t.co/YAIg8vQwtE

This suggests that there exists a probability that the seven-foot center will suit up for the 76ers tonight. Joel Embiid's fitness will be crucial for the franchise as they approach halfway through the season.

The 76ers met the Pelicans in an opening night fixture on Oct. 20. They started their season campaign with a win over the Pelicans, with Joel Embiid positing 22 points, six rebounds and five assists to help claim a blowout victory.

The 76ers are coming into tonight's game against the Pelicans after three consecutive defeats. The losses came against the Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat and more recently the Brooklyn Nets. It's safe to say that the team's drive for a win tonight will be eminent from the first quarter as they need a win to boost the team's morale.

When will Joel Embiid return?

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers posts up against P.J. Washington #25 of the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of the game at Spectrum Center on December 06, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The New Orleans Pelicans are seemingly one of the least threatening teams in the league this season. This can be largely attributed to the absence of their talisman, Zion Williamson, and lightly to their small forward Brandon Ingram missing a good amount of games due to injury.

And as such, Doc Rivers might not feel inclined to risk his worsening Joel Embiid's injury tonight. He might travel with the team on the road to TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics.

With the 76ers sophomore sensation Tyrese Maxey's availability for tonight's game also questionable due to a quad injury. It will be intriguing to see how Rivers fields his team as they strive for a double win over the Pelicans.

