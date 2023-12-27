Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Orlando Magic? Latest on Philadelphia 76ers star's status (Dec. 27)

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Joel Embiid (ankle) for Wednesday's clash against the Orlando Magic. This marks the second straight game Embiid has missed due to a right ankle sprain, and his availability for the remainder of the four-game road trip remains uncertain. In his absence, Paul Reed is expected to start at center again.

Embiid's ankle sprain continues to plague the Philadelphia 76ers, forcing them to adapt their lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Orlando Magic. His absence for a second straight game challenges Coach Nick Nurse's rotations and tests the depth of the Sixers' roster. While Paul Reed steps in at center, the onus falls on Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey to shoulder the scoring burden and ensure the team remains competitive during this crucial road trip.

Embiid, averaging 35 points and 11.6 rebounds per game this season, leaves a significant void in the Sixers' lineup. With a 20-9 record and currently third in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers face a critical test to navigate this challenging road trip without their MVP candidate.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Reigning MVP Joel Embiid exited the game at the onset of the second quarter against the Raptors at home due to an ankle concern. Still, he returned to the game, alleviating concerns about his availability.

Embiid refrained from practicing on Saturday due to the ankle injury, believed to have occurred in Friday's game against Toronto. Head coach Nick Nurse expressed concern regarding the injury, though it appears not overly severe.

Joel Embiid stats vs the Orlando Magic

Joel Embiid has a 12-6 record against the Orlando Magic in his career. In 18 games against the Magic, Embiid has averaged 24.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. In a game against the Magic on January 19, 2022,

Embiid matched his career-best performance by scoring 50 points in a remarkable 27 minutes, playing a pivotal role in guiding the 76ers to a decisive 123-110 triumph over the Magic.

Joel Embiid's continued dominance: A season for the history books

Joel Embiid has been showcasing unprecedented dominance in the 2023-24 NBA season, outperforming his remarkable standards and solidifying his position as one of the league's most unstoppable players. He leads the NBA in various categories, including 30-point, 30-point, 10-rebound games, and 30-point, 10-rebound, and five-assist games.

Embiid's exceptional performance is evident in his 13th straight game of 30-plus points, extending his franchise record. Notably, he scored 843 points in just 819 minutes played, underscoring his extraordinary impact on the court.

His recent 51-point and 12-rebound game against the Timberwolves further exemplifies his dominance. With such remarkable achievements, Embiid is a frontrunner for a second consecutive MVP title.