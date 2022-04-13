Is John Collins playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? | 2021-22 NBA season

John Collins and the Atlanta Hawks have put together an impressive display to secure a spot in the play-in tournament. They had a slow start, but successfully turned things around as the season drew nearer to a close.

Despite a slow start, the Hawks went on a tear from January 17, winning 11 of their next 16 matches before the All-Star break. It was more of the same post-All-Star as they fought to secure a top-ten finish in the Eastern Conference standings.

Coming into the season, big things were expected from this Hawks team, but many were disappointed. Their run in the 2021 playoffs was proof that their young core was capable of delivering the goods, but they did not live up to the hype this season.

Now, the Hawks have an opportunity to redeem themselves and secure a spot in the playoffs. For a team that reached the conference finals last season, missing the playoffs would be unacceptable to the fans.

The Hawks need two victories in the play-in tournament to clinch the 8th seed in the East. Their challenge starts tonight as they host the Charlotte Hornets. Given the importance of the game, fans are concerned about Collins' availability.

What is John Collins' status for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets?

John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks attacks the basket against Karl-Anthony Towns #32, Malik Beasley #5, and Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The latest NBA injury report lists Collins as "out" for tonight's game against the Hornets with a finger and foot strain. The 24-year-old has missed their last 16 games due to the same injury.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks



John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain): Out

Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte:John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain): OutLou Williams (low back discomfort): Out An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte:John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain): OutLou Williams (low back discomfort): Out https://t.co/QBSyxOPkpf

Collins always brings a different type of energy during the playoffs, which will be missed. His chemistry with Trae Young and their execution of the alley-oop will also be missed in this duel.

When will John Collins return?

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the power forward has been sidelined indefinitely. It has been reported that the athletic big man has been playing with pain, which could explain the drop in his production.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Hawks forward John Collins has a plantar fascia tear in his right foot as well as damage to his right ring finger, sources tell me and @ChrisKirschner . Collins has been playing through pain for past several weeks, but will now be sidelined indefinitely. Hawks forward John Collins has a plantar fascia tear in his right foot as well as damage to his right ring finger, sources tell me and @ChrisKirschner. Collins has been playing through pain for past several weeks, but will now be sidelined indefinitely.

The team has revealed that he is making significant progress in his recovery, with more concern being his finger injury. However, there is a chance that he will be available during the playoffs if they make it that far.

How does John Collins' absence impact the Atlanta Hawks?

Collins secured the bag after an incredible performance in the 2021 NBA playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals. He was all over the court, dunking on Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, and also making stops on the other end.

After inking a five-year $125 million deal in the 2021 offseason, his intensity dropped. The same has been reflected in his productivity, as his point average has dropped for the second consecutive season.

Nonetheless, he is a big part of their young core and has been dependable for the team. He has played in 53 games this season and averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 52.6% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc.

