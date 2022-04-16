Is John Collins playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is listed as out for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

John Collins, who was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, has spent his entire career with the Hawks. The 24-year-old forward finished his fifth season in the league with 54 appearances and 53 starts.

He was an integral part of the Atlanta Hawks team in the 2021-22 NBA regular season. He finished the season with 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game with 16 double-doubles.

Arguably, his best performance of the season came against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 5th, 2021, in a three-point home loss. Collins recorded 31 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists.

His stellar performance saw him net 12 of his 22 field goal attempts. He sunk two of his four threes attempted and posted a perfect record from the charity stripe.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Hawks forward John Collins has a plantar fascia tear in his right foot as well as damage to his right ring finger, sources tell me and @ChrisKirschner . Collins has been playing through pain for past several weeks, but will now be sidelined indefinitely. Hawks forward John Collins has a plantar fascia tear in his right foot as well as damage to his right ring finger, sources tell me and @ChrisKirschner. Collins has been playing through pain for past several weeks, but will now be sidelined indefinitely.

His season ended on March 11th, 2022, after which he was sidelined indefinitely with a plantar fascia tear in his right foot and a sprained right ring finger. According to Shams Charania, the forward had been playing through the pain for several weeks leading up to that moment.

John Collins' status for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers

John Collinsof the Atlanta Hawks reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Atlanta Hawks have listed forward John Collins as out for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The 24-year-old Wake Forest alumni sustained a right foot injury and a right ring finger sprain earlier this year.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



More NBA from me: The Hawks say Sixth Man Award contender Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable for Friday’s play-in game at Cleveland while John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) remains out.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com The Hawks say Sixth Man Award contender Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable for Friday’s play-in game at Cleveland while John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) remains out. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

Collins has been ruled out indefinitely since March 11, 2022, after a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. He has been a key player on the Hawks roster this season, finishing the season with the second-most points, field goals, free throws, and rebounds.

He won't be available tonight, but hopefully his absence won't cost them the game. Trae Young, who recorded 24 points in the last outing against the Charlotte Hornets, is expected to guide the Hawks to victory.

The Hawks have the advantage in their head-to-head encounters, winning three of their four meetings in the regular season. In this must-win game, the Cavaliers might be forced to play Jarrett Allen to give them a better chance at winning.

