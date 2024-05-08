Is Josh Hart playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Looking at Knicks forwards status for Game 2 (May 8)

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart is listed as available for the upcoming Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

The Pacers performed well in Game 1, yet the Knicks proved too formidable in the closing stages. Indiana recorded a 52.3% shooting rate, made 10 3-pointers, and committed only eight turnovers in the defeat.

On Monday, the Knicks won Game 1 (121-117) at home, thanks to a 39-point fourth quarter that saw them shoot 53.7% from the field and 47.8% from three. Despite committing 14 turnovers, they outrebounded Indiana 40–32.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Throughout the Knicks' seven playoff games, they have averaged 113.6 points per game, the second-highest of any team in the postseason. Their shooting accuracy stands at 48.5% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 13.4 3-pointers and 13 free throws per game during the postseason.

Expand Tweet

New York's offense, which ranks fourth in the postseason, averages 110.1 points per game. They've shot 45.4% from the field and 38.1% from three, averaging 11.7 3-pointers and 18.1 free throws per game.

Expand Tweet

Even without All-Star forward Julius Randle in the lineup, New York has excelled in rebounding, averaging 44.7 rebounds per game across seven postseason contests and boasting a +4.8 rebound differential.

The Knicks' defense has been effective, limiting opponents to 109.4 points per game and a 45.6% shooting percentage. They are also averaging 5.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game.

Josh Hart delivered a standout all-around performance, scoring 24 points and leading the team with 13 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Josh Hart stats vs Indiana Pacers

Josh Hart has appeared in 16 games against the Indiana Pacers, going 9-7. He has averaged 10.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists, with 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks on 52.5% shooting from the field, including 36.0% from the 3-point line on 3.1 attempts and 83.3% from the free-throw line on 1.9 attempts.

How do watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks?

The highly anticipated Game 2 between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks will be aired nationally on TNT and Tru TV, including radio broadcasts available on Sirius XM and ESPN NY 98.7.

The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden, with live streaming options available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which offers viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial.