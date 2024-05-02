Is Josh Hart playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on Knicks wing's Game 6 status (May 2)

Game 6 of Josh Hart and the New York Knicks' first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers takes place Thursday in Philly. Boasting a 3-2 series lead, the Knicks will attempt to eliminate the Sixers for the second time. While New York remains undermanned, Hart appears good to go after suiting up in the series' first five games.

The Knicks have relied heavily upon Hart in star forward Julius Randle's (shoulder) absence. The three-time All-Star remains out for the playoffs, as does veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic (foot).

Meanwhile, center Mitchell Robinson is considered questionable for Game 6 after returning from a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain in Game 5.

So, Hart will likely see another heavy workload as the Knicks look to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second consecutive season.

Josh Hart 2024 first-round playoff stats vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Josh Hart has been a versatile playoff glue guy for the Knicks, making an across-the-board impact. His rebounding, hustle and shooting have played a key role in New York's 3-2 series advantage over Philly.

Through five games, Hart is averaging 17.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.2 blocks and 2.6 3-pointers per game on 39.7% shooting.

The 29-year-old leads the Knicks in rebounding and 3s in Round 1, ranking second in points and assists. Meanwhile, he is averaging a team-high 46.4 minutes per game, rarely getting any breathers with New York shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Hart played a game-high 53 minutes in Tuesday's 112-106 Game 5 overtime home loss, as the Knicks deployed a tight seven-man lineup. However, they came up just short of advancing to the second round, with Hart missing a crucial late-game free-throw, allowing Philly to force OT.

So, the seven-year veteran will look to redeem himself in Game 6.

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game 6?

Thursday's Game 6 face-off between New York and Philly is slated for 9 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The matchup airs nationally on TNT and locally on MSG Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia. It can also be streamed on numerous streaming services, including Sling TV and Max.

The Sixers are -155 favorites to avoid elimination again and force a Game 7 in New York on Saturday.

