"If there's a breast milk flavor": Knicks fans react as Josh Hart gets his dream Mike and Ike collaboration

New York Knicks wing Josh Hart has long been an outspoken fan of Mike and Ike candies, regularly eating them during media appearances. A week after publicly expressing his desire for a partnership with the brand, the 29-year-old saw his wish fulfilled, sparking entertaining NBA fan reactions.

Hart has reportedly consumed Mike and Ike candies during his pregame routine since high school. Meanwhile, he has pulled out the brand's candy boxes in numerous postgame interviews. That includes after the Knicks' 104-101 Game 2 first-round playoff win over the Philadelphia 76ers on April 22.

As his star teammate Jalen Brunson answered a reporter's question, Hart seemingly remembered he had a box of Mike and Ike candies in his pocket. He pulled out the box and began noisily eating as the microphone picked up the sound of the candies clanking around.

Hart comically apologized for the disruption, continuing his postgame snack. The next day, he shared the video on X/Twitter, highlighting his dream to collaborate with Mike and Ike.

"Hopefully one day I’ll get a deal with Mike and Ike and get my face on a box, Lol," Hart said.

Shortly after, a Mike and Ike representative told TMZ Sports that the company was "honored" to have Hart promoting its brand.

"We always knew Josh had great taste!" the company said. "Mike and Ike might be the secret to no breaks, and we're honored to be a part of his pre and postgame routine."

One week later, the seven-year NBA veteran got a custom Mike and Ike box featuring his face, named the "Josh Hart 3-Point Mix." Hart shared a photo of his new endorsement on X on Monday, calling it a "dream come true."

Afterward, fans turned in mixed X reactions. Some credited Hart for accomplishing one of his goals.

"Talked this into existence," @FrankiesTwoLoud said.

"This [is] what dreams are made of," @Dom_R52 said.

Meanwhile, others quipped that Hart is making Mike and Ike relevant again, expressing interest in trying his custom candies.

"Crazy!!! [I] haven't bought Mike and Ike in years but guess who's gonna buy a box when this drops, LOL," @DiehardknicksPC said.

"Josh Hart single-handedly putting Mike and Ike back on the map," @DivincenzoMuse0 said.

"I’m trying to not eat candy right now, but I'mma find these in about a month," @crunkilton22 said.

However, a few fans humorously questioned the flavor of Hart's new candies, referencing his past tweet about trying breast milk.

"I swear if there’s a breast milk flavor ...," @KnicksFanNews said.

Josh Hart thriving in playoffs amid Mike and Ike partnership

Josh Hart's Mike and Ike partnership has seemingly come at an ideal time for him and the brand. The Knicks wing has played a key role in New York's 3-1 first-round playoff series advantage over Philadelphia.

Through four games, Hart has showcased his versatility, making a positive impact even when his shots aren't falling. He is averaging 16.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.3 blocks and 3.0 3-pointers per game on 39.2% shooting.

His rebounding and hustle have been difference-makers for the Knicks thus far. During Sunday's 97-92 Game 4 road win, Hart corralled 17 rebounds and swatted three shots despite missing all seven of his shot attempts.

“You have to try to figure out ways to still make an impact in the game, and for me, that was rebounding and pushing," Hart said postgame.

"Offensive rebound, trying to get extra possessions. Looked athletic on a couple of blocks, so that was nice. But yeah, when you’re not making shots, you got to find other ways to impact the game.”

Hart and the Knicks will look to eliminate the Sixers on Tuesday in Philly and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. With New York appearing poised for a deep playoff run, Hart should have plenty more opportunities to promote his favorite candy brand.

