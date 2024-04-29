“I was like Shaq at free throw line”: Lakers legend catches stray from Josh Hart after off shooting night

After the New York Knicks' narrow 97-92 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4, Josh Hart made a self-deprecating joke about his free throw shooting. He compared his free throw accuracy with that of Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal, who was known for struggling from the charity stripe his entire career.

Josh Hart had a rough shooting night, going 0-for-7 from the field, including 0-for-3 from 3-point range. He also struggled from the free-throw line, making only four of eight attempts.

Thankfully for Hart and the Knicks, Jalen Brunson had a stellar performance, scoring 47 points on 18-for-34 shooting and dishing out 10 assists. He was also efficient from the free-throw line, making nine of 11 attempts.

"We needed it,” Hart said about Brunson’s performance.

“His starting small forward, power forward, whatever the hell I am, ain't make a shot. I was like Shaq at the free throw line, so we needed it," he added.

While he struggled offensively and jokingly compared himself with the Lakers legend who had a career free-throw percentage of 52.7%, Hart was also Shaq-like in rebounding. Hart grabbed 17 rebounds, including five offensive rebounds, and also recorded three blocks.

Jalen Brunson resets Knicks record; Josh Hart outhustles 76ers in Game 4 win

With his 47-point night, Brunson set a Knicks franchise-high for points in a playoff game, surpassing Bernard King’s mark of 46.

According to Jared Weiss, it was the first time in NBA history a player had at least 45 points and 10 assists while his team scored less than 100 points. Brunson accounted for 48% of the Knicks' total points.

Hart's dominance on the boards was instrumental in the Knicks' victory, as they outrebounded the 76ers 52-42 and capitalized on second-chance opportunities, scoring 21 second-chance points.

The Knicks limited Joel Embiid, who scored 50 points in Game 3, to 27 points on 7-for-19 shooting in Game 4. Tyrese Maxey contributed 23 points, while Kelly Oubre Jr. added 19 for the 76ers.

OG Anunoby played a key defensive role against Embiid, finishing with 16 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau praised his team for their effort on the court.

“We understand how important that is,” he said. “And we’ve got some guys that are great at it. They’re relentless.”

The series returns to the New York's home floor for Game 5, and with a 3-1 lead, the Knicks will look to close out the series and advance to Round 2.

