Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Looking at Wolves forward's status for Game 6 (May 16) 

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as available for the highly anticipated Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. The series shifts back to Minnesota for Game 6, with Minnesota looking to avoid elimination.

The Timberwolves face adversity, dropping three consecutive games after securing a 2-0 lead. Their offensive performance has faltered in the recent stretch, with inconsistent production beyond Anthony Edwards.

Despite entering the postseason with a top-rated defense, Minnesota has struggled defensively in the last three games, allowing the Nuggets to surpass 112 points and shoot over 53.0% from the field.

In their Game 5 defeat, the Timberwolves conceded 112 points while permitting the Nuggets to shoot at a 55.0% clip. Although Minnesota managed a 48.7% field goal percentage, their 3-point shooting was lacking at just 30.8%.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 23 points and six rebounds, while Anthony Edwards contributed 18 points and nine assists. Rudy Gobert posted 18 points and 11 rebounds while Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 14 points, who was filling in for the injured Mike Conley.

The Timberwolves entered this series with defensive prowess and a deep roster, but they've faced challenges in containing Nikola Jokic, while the Nuggets' supporting cast has made significant impacts. Minnesota's bench, particularly Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, has struggled with shooting efficiency, notably from beyond the arc.

Despite Anthony Edwards' impressive shooting performance, consistent support has been lacking, hindering the team's ability to secure victories.

What happened to Karl-Anthony Towns?

"KAT" was sidelined on March 8 due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. He underwent surgery on March 12, with an initial prognosis of a four-week recovery period.

Team doctors planned to reassess his condition after this timeframe. This injury forced the 28-year-old to miss a total of 18 games, resulting in a season total of 20 games missed.

Karl-Anthony Towns stats vs Denver Nuggets

In 23 matchups against the Denver Nuggets, Karl-Anthony Towns has maintained a record of 10 wins and 13 losses. Throughout these games, he has consistently delivered a double-double performance, averaging 24.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Towns has showcased impressive shooting efficiency, boasting a 53.1% field goal percentage, 38.9% from the 3-point line and 85.7% from the free-throw line.

Karl-Anthony Towns' shooting split averages, while slightly below the 50/40/90 club, highlight his remarkable scoring versatility as a big man. For the Timberwolves, his ability to stretch the floor and post up against smaller defenders near the basket is pivotal.

This dynamic allows him to complement Rudy Gobert, whose offensive contributions may be limited but who excels defensively.

Towns' proficiency in the pick-and-roll game, particularly with guards like Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards, adds another dimension to the team's offense. This presents a challenge for Nikola Jokic, whose slower footwork can be exploited in such scenarios.