Is Kawhi Leonard playing today against Chicago Bulls? Latest on 2-time NBA Finals MVP's status (March 9)

Kawhi Leonard is questionable to play against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Leonard is on the LA Clippers injury report after a while. The two-time NBA Finals MVP has surprisingly not been on there as much despite his health struggles the past couple of years.

He's missed only five games this season. Leonard's averaging 24.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 52.3%, 42.7% from 3 and 89.1% from the free throw line. He's guided the Clippers to a 40-21 record after a slow start. LA seems a lock for a homecourt berth in the playoffs.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Leonard is on the LA Clippers' injury report, citing a left groin soreness issue. He's dealt with a hip and adductor injury before the All-Star break that saw him miss one game. However, Leonard hasn't been on the injury report for that again, so the latest status was unexpected.

It's likely a wear and tear injury, as the Clippers star hasn't rested much this year. He will likely be a game-time decision for the afternoon start vs. the Bulls.

Kawhi Leonard stats vs. Chicago Bulls

Kawhi Leonard has played 15 games against the Bulls, averaging 23.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 2.7 apg. He's 12-3 against the Eastern Conference team. Leonard had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 124-112 for the Clippers when they last met Chicago on Mar. 27, 2023. He shot 61.5%, including 3 of 5 from 3.

The 30-31 Bulls have struggled all year but enter Saturday's contest with a three-game winning streak to start their West Coast trip. They've beaten playoff hopefuls like the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, so the Clippers can't take them lightly.

It could be an uphill task to topple Chicago if Leonard sits out. The Clippers have a 3-2 record without their superstar, but they have struggled against in-form teams.

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs. LA Clippers?

NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports SoCal will televise the Chicago Bulls vs. LA Clippers game in local regions. Viewers not outside the local regions can catch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT) at Crypto.com Arena, the Clippers' homecourt.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden could be the marquee players in action for the Clippers. All three stars are questionable.

Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso will lead the Bulls charge.

