Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks? Latest on 2x NBA Finals MVP's status (February 5) 

Kawhi Leonard is seen as the most important piece on the LA Clippers in their aspirations of winning the franchise's first championship. The team is always on the watch for any injury that the two-time NBA champion may attain and this is the case as they visit the Atlanta Hawks on February 5.

The LA Clippers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now as they have only lost once in their last nine games. They enter this matchup with the Hawks carrying a three-game winning streak and the third-best record in the NBA Western Conference at 33-15.

For those who want to catch the action, the tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and the live television broadcast can be seen through Bally Sports SE-ATL and Bally Sports SoCal. NBA League Pass subscribers have the luxury of enjoying the game via online livestream.

Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

The LA Clippers have only one player in their injury list and that is Moussa Diabete. He is not expected to suit up and his return to the roster is expected around mid-February. The rest of the team, including Leonard, is good to go against the Atlanta Hawks

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard is enjoying his healthiest season with the LA Clippers since joining the organization in 2019. He encountered a brief setback due to a hip injury, causing him to miss only four games from December 21 to 29 this season.

Historically, Leonard has not surpassed 57 games in a single season with the LA Clippers. However, if his current health trajectory continues, he is poised to complete a total of 74 games this season.

Since 2019, he has suffered knee, ankle and foot problems. This season's hip injury was the first such in his career but he managed to play through and has not missed any of the last 17 games.

The six-time NBA All-Star has been averaging 24.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.7 steals across 44 games. He has also shot 53% from the field and 45% beyond the three-point line.

His season-high so far is 41 points and that happened on December 8 in a win against the Utah Jazz. During that game, Kawhi Leonard also had five rebounds, five assists, six triples and one block.

