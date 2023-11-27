Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on 2x NBA Finals MVP's status (Nov. 27)

The LA Clippers host the Denver Nuggets tonight, and they will need Kawhi Leonard in the lineup to face the reigning champions. The two teams faced off two weeks ago, and the Nuggets walked away with a three-point victory in a 111-108 win at home.

It looks like the Clippers have finally turned the page, and the answer was to send Westbrook to the bench. They lost five straight games after acquiring James Harden, but after Russell Westbrook relinquished his starting position, the team won four of its next five.

Kawhi Leonard is healthy and available to play tonight against the Denver Nuggets. Despite his reputation for missing games, he has laced up in every matchup for the Clips this season. Star players Westbrook, Harden and Paul George are also available tonight.

George and Leonard will extend their record and play their 16th straight game together. They have played in two back-to-backs this season.

The only players absent from the lineup are Brandon Boston Jr. and Mason Plumlee. Boston is dealing with a left quadriceps tendinopathy and is yet to make his season debut. Plumlee is recovering from a serious MCL sprain in his left knee and will be re-evaluated after four weeks.

Brandon Boston told LA Clippers journalist Justin Russo that he is making good progress and can do more on the court as he ramps up his rehab.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets are going through a rough patch. The biggest name on their injury report is Jamal Murray, who is about to miss his tenth straight game. The Nuggets have a 4-5 record in his absence, including losses to Orlando and Houston (twice).

How to watch Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers take on the Denver Nuggets?

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers guarding Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

The game between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The tickets for the game are on sale for as low as $11 on Vivid Seats and $18 on Ticketmaster.

The game is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports SoCal (Southern California) for the Clippers and Altitude 2 for the Nuggets. International viewers and fans without local cable can livestream the game with the NBA League Pass.

One can also tune in to the radio channels SiriusXM, AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW and Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM to listen to the game's live broadcast.

NBA Fans in India can watch Kawhi Leonard in action on the streaming service Jio Cinema and the channel Sports 18, along with the NBA League Pass.

