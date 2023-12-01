Is Kelly Oubre Jr. playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Philadelphia 76ers swingman status revealed (Dec. 1) 

Kelly Oubre Jr. has missed 10 games since his freak accident and there are good signs that his return to the roster is close. The Boston Celtics are the next opponents for the Philadelphia 76ers on December 1 at the TD Garden.

The game between the Celtics and Sixers will be shown on television on NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

This is the second time this season that the Celtics and Sixers will meet on the basketball court. The last time was November 15 with the Celtics winning 117-107.

Five players are on the latest 76ers injury report. Joel Embiid is questionable and should be a game-time decision due to an illness. Nic Batum and Jaden Springer are probable while Danuel House Jr. is ruled out due to a quadriceps injury.

However, Kelly Oubre Jr.'s return will have to wait as the team expects him to be healthy around mid-December. Since Oubre had been injured, Batum has been filling in the starting position.

Interestingly, according to Shams Charania, the team hopes he could return as early as next week.

Kelly Oubre Jr. will travel with the Philadelphia 76ers

After being injured since November 12, Kelly Oubre Jr. is making progress and will be traveling with the team. According to Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, the former Kansas Jayhawk had been practicing and is focused on getting back in basketball shape.

He told reporters:

“He was in portions of practice today. Some of it was contact-wise. He did OK. He is gonna make the trip and we’re gonna keep putting him out there in team settings as we go here.

“There’s some conditioning work that needs to be done on top of just seeing what he can handle contact-wise, right? I mean, I know he was in and the next thing I looked up, I saw him doing sprints on the other court. So that’s just the medical’s best advice on what to do with him at the moment.”

In the eight games that Kelly Oubre Jr. has played this season, he has averaged 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the three-point arc.