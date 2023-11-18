"That reeks of intentionality": Stephen A. Smith controversially deems Kelly Oubre Jr.'s alleged hit-and-run case 'fishy'

Stephen A. Smith reacted to the recent controversy surrounding Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Philadelphia 76ers. Oubre was reportedly a victim of a hit-and-run last weekend and suffered a rib injury. However, Philly police have not found video evidence that the incident happened, which has questioned what happened to Oubre.

In the most recent episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," the ESPN analyst shared his thoughts on the Oubre accident. He thinks there's something fishy going on and that players should be more careful while blaming the Sixers for letting it happen.

"You know how much speed they had to be going for the side mirror of a car to hit you and hospitalize you?" Smith said. "I'm sorry there's something about that reeks of intentionality. ... I find it very difficult to believe that with all the dangers you avoid that suddenly you just lost consciousness and got hit by a car's side mirror while you were walking in the streets. It seems to me like somebody targeted yourself."

Stephen A. Smith clarified that he's not stating facts, but just his thoughts. Smith is unaware of how dangerous cars are even if they are at slow speed. Kelly Oubre Jr. had his bicycle with him when he was struck by a car while crossing a street somewhere at the Center City intersection.

Smith's remarks about someone possibly attacking Oubre is also an interesting theory. The ESPN analyst started his career in Philly and still has connections there. He possibly has some real information on what happened and just lets everyone know that there's more to the hit-and-run than people realize.

Kelly Oubre Jr. injury update

Kelly Oubre Jr. suffered a rib injury, as well as bruises and cuts, from the hit-and-run incident. Oubre was treated in a hospital, but was able to return to the Philadelphia 76ers training facility three days after the accident.

"He's in good spirits," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters earlier this week. "He rode the exercise bike for a little bit. So he's doing OK."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Oubre could be fully recovered at the end of the month or in early December. It's a great update after initial reports said that he might be out for a "significant time."

