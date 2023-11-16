"I would have a chance to flourish better" - Stephen A. Smith chooses Steph Curry over LeBron James as his teammate if he turned pro

Stephen A. Smith played college basketball for the Winston-Salem State Rams, but he was unable to turn pro because of a knee injury. But if Smith had not suffered the injury and turned pro, he would have preferred having Steph Curry as his teammate over LeBron James.

On the latest episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show" on YouTube, the ESPN analyst was asked by a caller which player would he have teamed up with if he was in the NBA. He named Curry and James but explained why he still would have chosen to play with the Golden State Warriors superstar.

"LeBron is a basketball savant," Smith said. "He's best with the ball in his hands. He's an incredible decision maker, but he manipulates the game in such a fashion that the ball spends a majority of the chunk of the time in his hands. And as a result, you're so dependent on him that doesn't benefit me.

He added:

"But with a guy like Steph Curry, he's either going to shoot it or he's going to create the space to create opportunities for others to shoot, which means I would have a chance to flourish better. And that's why I say Steph Curry."

Stephen A. Smith played under Clarence Gaines during his time at Winston-Salem State University. Smith might not have been a legend on the court, but his time with the Rams helped him develop his journalistic skills by writing for the school's newspaper called "The News Argus."

From there, Smith worked with the Winston-Salem Journal, the Greensboro News and Record, the New York Daily News and the Philadelphia Inquirer. He transitioned into radio in 2005 by joining WEPN in New York before getting hired by ESPN two years later.

Smith's career took off when he joined "First Take" in 2012. He became one of the most entertaining personalities in sports. He even got into acting in 2016 when portrayed Brick on "General Hospital," appearing at least once every year.

Stephen A. Smith comes clean about his college career

Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith's alleged college stats along with his picture wearing a Winston-Salem State Rams jersey went viral late last year. Smith addressed his college career on his show a few months back, explaining that he was unable to play despite being on a basketball scholarship.

"I never played because I cracked my kneecap in half," Smith explained. "I got operated on at Wake Forest University, they said I'd never walk straight again."

Smith turned a horrific injury into something that still made him a household name in sports. Some people might not like him or his takes, but Smith would not be in the position he's in if not for his hard work.

