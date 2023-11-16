"Can't imagine life without you": Jordyn Woods wholeheartedly wishes beau Karl-Anthony Towns on his 28th birthday

Karl-Anthony Towns celebrated his 28th birthday on Wednesday, Nov. 18, on the road against the Phoenix Suns. That didn't stop his girlfriend Jordyn Woods from sending her birthday wishes to him on Instagram. The couple have been dating since July 2020.

In a post on her Instagram account, Woods wrote a simple but wholehearted message to Towns, who is in the backend of a five-game road trip with the Minnesota Timberwolves. She shared several images of them together throughout their relationship.

"Happy Birthday my love 🤍 can’t imagine life without you 🤍," Woods wrote.

According to People Magazine, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods have met each other years before they started dating. They were friends initially before they started seeing each other in May 2020. They finally became a couple two months later.

"Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends," Towns said back in 2021. "And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I'm not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship."

Two months after officially becoming a couple, they went public with their relationship with a post on Instagram. Towns have acknowledged that Woods is the one keeping him grounded and has always been there for the good times and the bad.

There were rumors that Towns cheated on Woods back in 2021, but the model and socialite dismissed them. They even hinted about the possibility of getting engaged at the time.

Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates birthday with a loss to the Phoenix Suns

Karl-Anthony Towns likely has mixed emotions on his 28th birthday on Wednesday night in Phoenix. Towns possibly celebrated with his teammates during the day, while losing to the Suns later. The loss snapped the Minnesota Timberwolves' seven-game winning streak.

Towns finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels each scored 13 points. It was a tough game for the Timberwolves because they were playing the second game of a back-to-back and their third game in four days.

Minnesota will be back in action on Saturday against the Pelicans in New Orleans before finally returning home next Monday to welcome the New York Knicks. The Timberwolves are one of the best teams in the NBA this season, but they will need to bounce back from their loss to the Suns to fight off any doubts about their early success.

