Is Kemba Walker playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

The New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden for the first preseason game and the New York faithful want to know about Kemba Walker's status.

He signed with the team during free agency and is extremely excited to play for the storied franchise because he is a New York City native. Walker was born in the Bronx and played for the UConn Huskies during his college days.

Fred Katz @FredKatz Kemba Walker seems very excited about playing at home. "I wanna be a role model for all the young kids in New York City,” he said. "Whatever I can do to help, I’m here." Kemba Walker seems very excited about playing at home. "I wanna be a role model for all the young kids in New York City,” he said. "Whatever I can do to help, I’m here."

Kemba Walker's addition is expected to be huge for the team. The Knicks were the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference last season and with Walker on board, they can reattain that position this season as well.

What is Kemba Walker's status for tonight's game against Indiana Pacers?

New York Knicks Introduce New Signees

Kemba Walker is not on the New York Knicks' injury report for the preseason opener against the Indiana Pacers.

The only player listed as injured ahead of the game is Mitchell Robinson, who is out due to a sore right foot. He underwent surgery on his foot in the spring and has no timeline for a return. Mitchell Robinson's injury would give Nerlens Noel a starting spot.

The New York Knicks have acquired Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier in the offseason as major additions, so their distance shooting is expected to improve drastically. The spacing will allow 2021 Most Improved Player winner, Julius Randle, to operate freely and he can use his full offensive firepower to the best of his abilities.

Ian Begley @IanBegley Derrick Rose says the Knicks aren’t going to force 3-point attempts but they want to increase their attempts per game this season to 37-40. Last season, Knicks attempted 30 threes per game, 4th lowest total in the league. They had NBA’s 3rd best 3-PT FG%. Derrick Rose says the Knicks aren’t going to force 3-point attempts but they want to increase their attempts per game this season to 37-40. Last season, Knicks attempted 30 threes per game, 4th lowest total in the league. They had NBA’s 3rd best 3-PT FG%.

Coach Tom Thibodeau is likely going to give Kemba Walker major playing time in the upcoming preseason games. The preseason matchup is the perfect opportunity to figure out some rotations and potential lineups ahead of the regular season, so the new starters are expected to get the most minutes.

Fans are excited to see the duo of Walker and Randle. Randle is the ideal stretch four who can be the perfect pick-and-roll partner for Walker. When given the freedom to operate, like back in Charlotte, Kemba was top 4 pick-and-roll ball-handler in the league.

During 2016-2019, he averaged 1.01 points per possession as the primary pick-and-roll ball-handler for 11.9 points per game. That came under the 91st percentile in the league.

