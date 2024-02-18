Is Kevin Durant playing tonight in 2024 NBA All-Star Game? Latest on 2x champion's status

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant will play in the 73rd NBA All-Star game scheduled for tonight at 8 p.m. ET in Indianapolis. The two-time MVP will be in the starting lineup for the Western Conference All-Stars alongside LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

It will be his first time playing in the All-Star since 2019 as while he was selected in 2021, 2022, and 2023, he didn't take the floor.

Kevin Durant has made the All-Star team 14 times out of his 17 years in the league. He was first nominated in 2010, in just his third season. From there, he was an All-Star every year for the better part of a decade.

Since 2010, the two-time NBA champion has only missed out on the All-Star selection once. After being sidelined due to an Achilles injury in 2019, KD missed an entire year of action due to which he was not selected for the 2020 All-Star Game.

In an interview during practice for the 2024 All-Star Game, the Phoenix Suns star talked about having been selected 14 times and whether it feels old for him after so long.

"Nah, especially since I haven't played in a few years, been injured the last couple (years) so, grateful to be out here showcasing our talents to the world, represent my last name and the team I play for. I'm excited."

Further, he talked about overcoming his injuries which prevented him from playing in the ASG in the last few years.

"Yeah I'm just grateful that I had the people around to push me every day, that gave me the knowledge I needed to get better, and just grateful to be in the room with some of the greatest to ever play so, I wanted to get back to this level and I'm happy I'm here."

Kevin Durant's All-Star Game stats

In the 13 All-Star Games that Kevin Durant has been selected for, he has only played 10, missing the 2021, 2022, and 2023 games due to injury. In the 10 played, he has averaged 25.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Durant has won the All-Star MVP award twice in his career. His first All-Star MVP win was in 2012's ASG in which he registered 36 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals. In 2019, he registered 31 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks to secure his second All-Star MVP award.

Even at the age of 35, Kevin Durant is still one of the NBA's most elite talents. This season, Durant has played his 1,000th career game while also climbing into the league's top-10 scoring list. The former MVP is currently averaging 28.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season.