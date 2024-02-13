Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on 14x NBA All-Star's status (February 13)

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns will look to get back on track when they welcome a fellow title contender in the Sacramento Kings. These two franchises are separated by just one position and half a game, as the Suns are sixth with a 31-22 record and the Kings are seventh with a 30-22 record, respectively.

The two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP is not part of the Suns' injury report and he will be available to play. The Suns will have their Big Three in full force, as Bradley Beal (nasal fracture) will also be good to go.

Still, they will try to recover from their 112-113 road loss to the Golden State Warriors, which came as a result of a stunning three-pointer at the buzzer by fellow NBA megastar Stephen Curry.

"You give him a look like that for the game, he's licking his chops. I still think we could’ve had that steal. It’s a tough play. Sometimes guys are just that great," Kevin Durant said about Curry's game winner, via NBA.com.

Phoenix missed the chance to extend its winning streak to four games last time out. On the other hand, the Kings have lost three of their last four and have dropped outside the Top-6, which offers direct qualification for the playoffs.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant has stayed healthy for the majority of the season so far. He has appeared in 46 of the 53 games the Suns have played, and has missed the games due to injuries to his foot, ankle and hamstring, respectively.

He has averages of 28.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists, on 44.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Kevin Durant's stats vs the Sacramento Kings

Kevin Durant has faced the Sacramento Kings 42 times in his NBA career. He has a 31-11 record against the Kings with averages of 27.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

How to watch Kings vs Suns game?

The game between the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns will be played at Foorprint Center in Phoenix and tip-off time is 10:00 pm ET. Fans can watch the game on NBA League Pass, while TNT will also broadcast the game.

The Kings and Suns have faced each other three times so far with Sacramento leading the series 2-1. Another win tonight will help them seal a season-series victory over Phoenix.

If the Suns claim the win, they will even the season series, as the two Western Conference franchises will meet for a fifth and final time in the regular season in the coming weeks.

The Kings and Suns are part of a four-team race in the West (Pelicans, Mavs, Kings, Suns) for the fifth place. One game separates these four teams.

