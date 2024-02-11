Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder Injury Reports for February 11 | 2023-24 NBA season

There are just two games on the NBA schedule for Sunday, one of which is the Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder matchup. It's the third meeting of the season between the two Western Conference powerhouses. The Kings won the first two and have won eight straight against the Thunder.

The Kings seem to have the Thunder's number, with Oklahoma City's last win over them happening on Nov. 12, 2021. Sacramento's two wins this season over the Thunder were close games – a 105-98 win on Nov. 10 and a 128-123 victory on Dec. 14.

Sunday's game is also the 251st regular-season meeting between the two teams since Oct/ 22, 1967. The Kings were still known as the Cincinnati Royals at the time, while the Thunder were the Seattle SuperSonics. Oklahoma City owns a winning record against the Kings all-time 149-101.

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder Injury Reports for February 11, 2024

The Sacramento Kings have not dealt with any injury issues this season. De'Aaron Fox missed a few games at the start of the campaign with a sprained ankle. The Kings are one of the few lucky teams in the league this season that has not been plagued by the injury bug.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder are in the same category as the Kings in terms of injuries. The Thunder have been incredibly lucky not to have any major injuries this season. Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed some games here and there due to minor injuries.

Sacramento Kings injury report for Feb. 11

The Sacramento Kings have two injured players listed as out for Sunday's game. Chris Duarte and Sasha Vezenkov are both recovering from a sprained right ankle. Jordan Ford, Mason Jones and Jalen Slawson are also out after being assigned to the NBA G League.

Player Status Injury Chris Duarte Out Right Ankle Sprain Jordan Ford Out NBA G League Assignment Mason Jones Out NBA G League Assignment Jalen Slawson Out NBA G League Assignment Sasha Vezenkov Out Right Ankle Sprain

OKC Thunder injury report for Feb. 11

The OKC Thunder have just one injured player heading into the game against the Kings. Gordon Hayward, who they acquired at the trade deadline, is still dealing with a calf injury. Bismack Biyombo is still not with the team after signing him on Saturday, while Keyontae Johnson is in the NBA G League.

Player Status Injury Bismack Biyombo Out Not With Team Gordon Hayward Out Left Calf Strain Keyontae Johnson Out NBA G League Assignment

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder?

The Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder game starts at 3:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports California and Bally Sports Oklahoma. It will also be available on radio stations across the United States via SiriusXM NBA Radio.

It can be heard on local stations Sactown Sports 1140 AM in Sacramento, and 930 AM WKY and WWLS The Sports Animal in Oklahoma. Live streaming options include FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions.

