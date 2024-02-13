Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on 14x NBA All-Star's status (February 13)

Kevin Durant has faced his fair share of injury setbacks, and it's crucial for the Phoenix Suns that he remains healthy if they aim to make a significant playoff push. His team is about to take on the Sacramento Kings on February 13 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns currently occupy the sixth spot in the NBA Western Conference standings, boasting a record of 31-22. However, their recent momentum was halted by a narrow one-point defeat to the Golden State Warriors, putting an end to their three-game winning streak.

According to the recent injury report of the Phoenix Suns, they have only one player in the IR. Damon Lee is expected to miss the game against the Kings and he still has no timetable to return from his knee injury.

The rest of the team including Kevin Durant are all healthy and ready to go against the Sacramento Kings.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant's last absence from a basketball game was on January 5, sidelined by a hamstring injury. This setback forced him to miss three consecutive games from January 1 to 5. Since recovering from the hamstring injury, the former league MVP has played in 18 consecutive games.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, Durant has been absent for a total of seven games due to injuries to his foot, ankle, and hamstring.

Kevin Durant stats vs Sacramento Kings

The Phoenix Suns have already played against the Sacramento Kings three times in the 2023-24 season, and the upcoming game marks their final matchup of the season. The Kings won the first two games while the Suns prevailed in the most recent matchup.

In their meeting at the Footprint Center on January 16, Kevin Durant contributed 27 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four three-pointers. However, he also recorded seven turnovers and shot 7-of-16 from the field, below his usual standards.

Their second encounter occurred on December 22, where Durant led scoring with 28 points for his team. Alongside his scoring, he tallied seven rebounds, two assists, but also had seven turnovers, mirroring his previous performance.

The first clash between the Kings and Suns saw Durant sidelined with an injury on December 8.

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns?

The matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns will be featured on television through the broadcast of Arizona's Family 3TV and TNT. Radio coverage is also available through SirusXM, KMVP 98.7/ S KSUN and Sactown Sports 1140 AM.

NBA League Pass and FuboTV subscriptions are popular choices for those who prefer to watch through an online live stream.

