Is Kevin Porter Jr. related to Michael Porter Jr.? Taking a closer look amidst allegations surrounding Rockets star

Houston Rockets star Kevin Porter Jr. and Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. both share the same surname. This led many basketball fans to speculate that the two could be related to each other. However, if we were to look at their family tree, they are not related at all.

Michael's parents are Lisa and Michael Porter Sr., and he has no siblings. As for Kevin Porter Jr., he has a total of seven siblings and Michael isn't one of them. Many people in the world share the same family but aren't exactly related to each other even if it's just cousins. The same applies to the two NBA stars. If anything, the only other similarity they have is their talent to play the game of basketball.

Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on Monday morning

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. found himself in legal trouble in the early hours of Monday morning in New York City, facing charges of assault and strangulation involving his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. Both charges are classified as felonies.

The incident reportedly occurred as Porter Jr. was returning to their shared hotel room after a night out, with Gondrezick expressing her displeasure at his late return by locking the door. Hotel security eventually assisted Porter Jr. in entering the room, after which the Rockets guard allegedly became physically aggressive toward Gondrezick. Precise details about the situation remain scarce at this time.

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass released a statement on Monday acknowledging the reports and stating that the league is in the process of gathering more information regarding the incident.

This isn't the first time Porter Jr. has faced legal issues. In August 2020, he was accused of assaulting a woman in downtown Cleveland, with allegations that he punched her and pulled her hair during an argument involving his sister. The woman also claimed that Porter forcibly removed her weave and punched her in the face, although no charges were filed in that case.

In November 2020, while still a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Porter Jr. was arrested after being involved in a single-car accident where he was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. He was subsequently released on a $4,000 bond.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s time with the Cavaliers was marked by off-court issues as well. In 2021, he had a locker room outburst following the reassignment of his locker. The incident escalated, with Porter Jr. reportedly shouting and throwing food. Despite attempts by Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman to de-escalate the situation, Porter Jr.'s behavior remained confrontational.

As a result, he was instructed to vacate his locker, and his teammates were informed that he would no longer be part of the team. Four days later, he was traded to the Houston Rockets. Now suiting up for the Rockets, this would be the first time in two years that Kevin has behaved inappropriately.