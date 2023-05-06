Is Kevon Looney playing tonight against Lakers? | Latest injury update on Warriors' star ahead of matchup (May 6, 2023)

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney is not listed on the injury report for Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers. He should be available to play.

The Warriors will continue to be without Andre Iguodola. Two Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as game-time decisions but should be on the floor on Saturday. Mo Bamba is also listed as a game-time decision for Game 3.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



4 PTS | 20 REB

8 PTS | 14 REB

4 PTS | 22 REB

7 PTS | 13 REB

11 PTS | 21 REB



Star in his own role Kevon Looney's last five games vs. Kings:
4 PTS | 20 REB
8 PTS | 14 REB
4 PTS | 22 REB
7 PTS | 13 REB
11 PTS | 21 REB

Why did Kevon Looney play limited minutes in Game 2?

Kevon Looney barely played in the Warriors Game 2 blowout 127-100 win against the Lakers on Thursday. Looney played under a 20-minute playing time restriction.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Looney was struck by an undisclosed illness prior to Game 2. This is why Looney was benched for JaMychal Green in the starting lineup. Looney ended with six points and eight rebounds in 12 minutes played in Game 2. He should be back in the starting lineup for Game 3.

Looney was much more of an influential force in Game 1. The big man scored 10 points and grabbed a monstrous 23 rebounds. In his eight healthy playoff games before Thursday, he had been averaging 7.3 points on 54.3% shooting, 16.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists this year.

It will be interesting to see how limited Kevon Looney will be in Game 3. His matchup against Davis may decide Game 3. The rebound battle will be crucial in deciding who takes a 2-1 series lead.

The Lakers are a small three-point favorite at home in Game 3 on Saturday. The total is set at 228. The game tips at 8:30pm ET and airs on ABC/ESPN.

WarriorsMuse @WarriorsMuse Kevon Looney played a grand total of 11 minutes and still managed to outrebound everyone on the Lakers. Kevon Looney played a grand total of 11 minutes and still managed to outrebound everyone on the Lakers. https://t.co/y914UzQawk

Steph Curry has been on fire for the Warriors in these playoffs. He dropped 50 points against the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of the first round to lead the Warriors to the conference semifinals.

Curry also showed he can be a playmaker by dishing out 12 assists in the Warriors Game 2 win. The Lakers defense hounded Curry all night but Klay Thompson scored 30 points and the Warriors carved up the Lakers for the 27-point win. It will be interesting to see what defensive strategy the Lakers use on Curry for Game 3.

