Is Klay Thompson playing tonight against the LA Lakers? | 2021-22 NBA Season

Klay Thompson, the golden boy of the Golden State Warriors, was once upon a time one of the greatest shooters in the NBA. As efficient and lethal as Stephen Curry, he made the other half of the feared Splash Brothers that ruled for five long seasons. In his last season in the league, Thompson was averaging 3.1 threes per game.

However, a brutal injury in the end moments of the 2019 NBA Finals. In the game, playing against the Toronto Raptors, the Warriors were fighting for their lives. With 2:24 minutes remaining, Curry passed the ball to Klay for an in-transition dunk. But the move ended up costing Klay the entire 2019-20 season and the Warriors the 2019 championship. Having landed incorrectly tore his ACL, leaving him in rehab for a year.

Then on November 18th, 2020, while at practice, Klay Thompson tore his Achilles. While talking to the media about his injury, Thompson confessed how he suffered the injury. Anthony Slater, in his tweet, wrote the following about the incidence:

Klay Thompson, speaking to the media for the first time this season, on how his Achilles tear happened: "It happened on a two-dribble pull up jumpshot. A move I do 100 times a day."

What is Klay Thompson's status for tonight's game against the LA Lakers?

Thompson has not played a single game in the last two seasons and is still recovering from the injury. He will remain sidelined for the opening night game against LeBron James and Co. The match, scheduled to be held on LA Laker's home court in Los Angeles.

When Will Klay Thompson return?

Both ACL and Achilles are career-ending injuries. It is only through exceptional therapy and rehab that it allows NBA stars to make a comeback. Players like Zach LaVine and Derrick Rose have made complete recoveries even after tearing their ACL. Klay's return is a promised outcome, although that will by all reports and probabilities not happen for the first part of the season.

Kylen Mills reported that Klay will begin full contact training within the next month.

In her tweet, Kylen wrote: "First week of the regular season and Klay Thompson appears close to 100%. He stayed after practice today shooting threes, and he looks good. He’s expected to return to full contact at practice in the next month. The Splash Brothers should be reunited soon!"

How does Klay Thompson's absence impact the Golden State Warriors?

With Klay, the Warriors went to five NBA Finals, and without him, they were seeded 15th in 2019-20 and ninth in 2020-21. The Warriors are definitely one of the strongest teams on the block. Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Andrew Wiggins make for a formidable squad. But it's just not the same without Klay.

For one, Thompson is an exceptional shooter from downtown. This allows him to not only open the paint for his team's slashers to attack but put the rival defense under constant fear. Secondly, Thompson, unlike Curry, is 6'6" and weighs 215 lbs. When in doubt, he sores by just ramming the ball down the rim. An offensive ability that makes him a perfect fit to play alongside Steph.

With the Lakers lacking a perimeter defense that could properly shut down both Steph and Klay at the same time, GSW could have won the game with some easy long range sniping alone. However, with only one half of the Splash Brothers available, the upcoming match will be a tough battle.

