Is Klay Thompson playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? | 2021-22 NBA season

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are preparing for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The matchup between the two teams features a showdown between Western Conference foes that continues to generate some buzz throughout the NBA with their play this season. For Golden State, it's an opportunity for a bounce-back performance after a disappointing loss previously to the Dallas Mavericks.

With the final stretch of the 2021-22 NBA season underway, the Golden State Warriors will be motivated to make a final push towards securring one of the top spots in the Western Conference. Golden State currently finds itself in second place in the West with an overall record of 43-18 this year. As the Warriors wait for a number of important pieces to return to the lineup, it's going to be crucial that the team finds their groove heading into the NBA playoffs.

Veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson has continued to show impressive flashes during his return to the team. The team continues to be cautious while ramping up Thompson's minutes, but he has continued to take steps forward in the right direction. So far this year, Thompson is currently averaging 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, while shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range.

Klay Thompson is officially out for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors wing Klay Thompson has officially been ruled out for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Thompson is currently dealing with a non-covid related illness and most recently missed the Warriors' last game against the Dallas Mavericks. With upcoming games this week against the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, it appears that the team is being careful with their wing as he gets himself back into game shape.

With the upcoming slate of games on the horizon for the Warriors, it's going to be crucial for the team to get healthy and find their rhythm heading into the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season. While Golden State has been healthy, they have looked like one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA. The team is still anxiously waiting to get veteran forward Draymond Green back in the mix, which should be a welcome addition back to the starting lineup.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr called Klay Thompson “day-to-day” and said he may fly and join the Warriors in Dallas for Thursday’s game. Out tomorrow. Steve Kerr called Klay Thompson “day-to-day” and said he may fly and join the Warriors in Dallas for Thursday’s game. Out tomorrow.

Golden State continues to have the potential to make a serious run at the NBA Finals this year, but will need players such as Thompson and Green, as well as second-year big man James Wiseman, back in the mix. After showing some signs of rust during his initial return, Thompson has started to show some promising developments as of late. In his last five games, Thompson went on to post averages of 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range.

