Is Klay Thompson playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? | 2021-22 NBA season

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have sealed their playoff berth with games to spare in the 2021-22 NBA season. Although their fate as it pertains to a playoff feature is guaranteed, they have some work to do if they are interested in finishing third in the Western Conference standings.

Coming into the season, the Warriors were not included in the championship conversation, but they have since turned things around. Stephen Curry's shooting masterpiece for the better part of the season was the primary catalyst for their incredible run this season.

Draymond Green has clearly expressed that winning the 2022 championship will mean a lot more than their three previous championships from 2014. Despite dominating the Finals during that period, they have missed the last two playoffs.

In an attempt to extend their winning streak to four games, the Warriors will face off against the San Antonio Spurs later tonight. With Steph on the sidelines due to an injury, fans are eager to know Thompson's availability.

What is Klay Thompson's status for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs?

The latest injury report released by the Warriors listed Thompson as "out" ahead of the tie against the Spurs. He is still closely watched as he recovers from an Achilles injury that kept him out for the entire 2020-21 season.

Klay Thompson is out tonight against the Spurs. He usually plays the first night of a back-to-back but Steve Kerr said he could switch it up



Aside from Steph Curry and James Wiseman, Klay is the only player on the Warriors' injury report

The medical staff is being cautious with Klay, especially with the playoffs around the corner. He was missing in action for 900+ days, which is why the team is looking to reduce his workload as often as possible.

When will Klay Thompson return?

There is no official timeline for Thompson's return. However, there is a chance that he will be kept on the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

Their remaining two fixtures are against the ninth and tenth-placed teams in the West.

How does Klay Thompson's absence impact the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors had an outstanding spell without Klay earlier in the season, but his return has eased Steph's scoring load. Although he is not yet at his best defensively, he is a significant addition to the lineup.

28.8 PPG

4.4 RPG

3.2 APG

44% 3P



Klay Thompson over the last 5 games:
28.8 PPG
4.4 RPG
3.2 APG
44% 3P
Heatin' up at the right time.

In their last game against the LA Lakers, Thompson exploded for 33 points on 54.5% shooting from the field. The two-way guard has played only 31 games this season and has averaged 19.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

