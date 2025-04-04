Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Exploring Hornets star's status (April 4)

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for the Charlotte Hornets’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Ball is dealing with a right ankle injury that forced him to miss the past four games. With Charlotte out of playoff contention, there’s no pressure to rush him back onto the court.

Ball's injuries remain a huge issue for the team, as he has been in only 47 games this season, averaging 25.2 points and 7.4 assists. While 47 is a modest total when considering the 82-game regular season, it is the most he has played in the previous three seasons.

LaMelo Ball played 22 games last season and 36 games in 2022-23. The most he played in a season was 75 games during his sophomore year in 2021-22.

Ball has dealt with a plethora of injuries this season, but the right ankle issue has been the biggest concern. He also missed games because of wrist and calf injuries.

The Hornets will also be without Damion Baugh (hip), Josh Green (left shoulder), Tre Mann (disc), Brandon Miller (wrist) and Grant Williams (right ACL). Nick Smith Jr. is questionable with a left ankle injury, while Seth Curry (lower back tightness), Taj Gibson and Mark Williams (thoracic muscle spasms) are probable.

How has LaMelo Ball fared against Sacramento Kings?

LaMelo Ball has faced the Sacramento Kings just five times in his career. He has a 3-2 record in those games, with averages of 20.0 points, 10.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Ball faced Sacramento on Feb. 24 for the first time in three years. It wasn’t a happy return as the Hornets suffered a lopsided 130-88 loss. Ball had just 13 points as he shot 3 of 13 from the floor, including 1 of 7 from beyond the arc.

How and where to watch Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets?

The Kings vs. Hornets matchup is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. EDT on Friday at Spectrum Center. Local coverage of the game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte and NBCSCA. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

