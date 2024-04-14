Is LeBron James playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on 4x MVP's status (April 14)

The LA Lakers have listed forward LeBron James as probable in the coming contest against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Smoothie King Center. This will be the fourth and final season series matchup, with the Lakers leading 2-1. The game is included in the NBA's 15-game slate.

The Lakers' crucial win over the Memphis Grizzlies lacked reassurance on several fronts. They found themselves locked in a tense battle against a roster primarily composed of third-string players.

The necessity of deploying Anthony Davis for the entire second half and LeBron James for 41 minutes underscored the struggle to secure victory. Such a hard-fought win against a team with depleted resources does little to instill confidence ahead of their impending season finale against the Pelicans.

To secure a victory against the Pelicans, the Lakers will rely on their star players. Additionally, a resurgence from D'Angelo Russell would significantly bolster their offensive output.

In preparation for the Pelicans' formidable length and shooting prowess, the Lakers must elevate their defensive strategy. The Pelicans are high on confidence, hitting their peak performance at a critical juncture in the season.

Credit must be given to the Pelicans for maintaining competitiveness even in the absence of Ingram, showcasing the depth of their talent pool.

Spearheaded by Zion Williamson's determined performances, complemented by CJ McCollum's recent sharpshooting prowess, the team has remained formidable.

Supported by strong role players such as Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr. and the tenacious Jose Alvarado, the Pelicans have demonstrated resilience and depth, winning four in a row.

What happened to LeBron James?

According to the team's injury report, LeBron James has been dealing with flu-like symptoms for the past two games. However, his injury report for Friday's game revealed his continuous battle with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy problem that has lingered since January 4.

Since the All-Star break, James has been absent for seven out of eight games due to this ailment. Consequently, the Lakers have recorded a 6-5 overall standing in games played without James this season.

LeBron James stats vs New Orleans Pelicans

LeBron James has appeared in 49 games against the New Orleans Pelicans, going 32-17. He has averaged an impressive 27.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists, with 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks on 51.4% shooting from the field, including 36.9% from the distance and 77.1% from the free-throw line.