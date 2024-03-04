Is LeBron James playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Lakers superstar's status after reaching 40,000 points (March 4, 2024)

LeBron James has solidified his status as a league icon by becoming the first NBA player in history to achieve 40,000 points in their recent matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Despite the milestone, the Los Angeles Lakers lost the game and the team is back to reality trying to improve their playoff standing in the NBA Western Conference.

The LA Lakers are currently 10th in the NBA Western Conference with a record of 33-29 and that standing is only fit to be the last place in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Above them by just one game is Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors who are also seeking to make a late run to improve their playoff seeding.

According to the Lakers IR, LeBron James is marked as 'questionable' to play against the OKC Thunder as he has been bothered by an ankle injury since January.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis and Cam Reddish have a higher likelihood of participating as they are listed as 'probable' for the game. All three players will undergo evaluations by the team doctors to determine their readiness to compete against the OKC Thunder.

Expected not to suit up are Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and Colin Castleton.

What happened to LeBron James?

The LA Lakers initially announced LeBron James' ankle injury on January 4, and ever since, the team's medical staff have been handling the 39-year-old's injury with caution. They are aiming to ensure his availability for the playoffs by avoiding further injuries.

Due to this ankle injury, the four-time league MVP has sat out a total of five games, bringing his tally of missed matches to eight for the 2023-24 season.

LeBron James stats vs OKC Thunder

The LA Lakers and OKC Thunder have squared off three times during the 2023-24 season. The Lakers emerged victorious in the last two meetings and this upcoming game marks the second occasion this season that they will clash at the Crypto.com Arena.

On January 15, 2024, the 20-time NBA All-Star showcased his prowess by contributing 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in a 112-105 victory for the Lakers.

A month earlier, on December 23, the four-time NBA champion delivered an impressive performance with 40 points, seven assists, seven rebounds, two blocks, and one steal.

Their initial encounter on November 30 saw LeBron James posting a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds, despite the Lakers suffering a loss. He also recorded six assists and five turnovers during that game.