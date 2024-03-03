LeBron James flexes 40,000th NBA career points milestone with cold reaction

LeBron James was nonchalant after scoring his 40,000th point in the second quarter on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets. Thousands of LA Lakers fans at the Crypto.com Arena cheered "The King" as he became the first player in NBA history to join the 40,000-club.

With around 10 minutes left in the second period, James has the ball near the top of the arc. He was being defended by Michael Porter Jr., who had almost no chance of stopping history.

The four-time NBA champion seized up Porter and attacked the basket. He spun around his defender before laying it up for his 40,000th point. He also gave the Lakers some momentum after the Nuggets trimmed their lead.

James was given a standing ovation following a timeout a minute later, letting out a smile. He also sent kisses to his family watching on the stands as they witnessed history. He then flexed his accomplishment with a cold picture that would live forever.

LeBron James' thoughts on scoring 40,000 points

Before Saturday's game and becoming the first player member of the 40,000-point club, LeBron James shared his thoughts on his latest accomplishment. James feels great about it, but doesn't consider it among the biggest achievements in his legendary career

"No one has done it," James said. "And for me to be in this position at this point and time in my career, I think it's pretty cool. But is it one of the top things I've done in my career? No. Does it mean something? Of course. Why wouldn't it?"

James is already the all-time leading scorer in NBA history and scoring 40,000 points is just the cherry on top. It has been a remarkable career for "The King" and he's just adding to his accolades at this point.

How many points will 'The King' score once he retires?

Any player will have a hard time catching up to LeBron James' all-time scoring lead. Even Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record was even hard to break and it took 40 years to get past it. It would take a special scorer to join "The King" in the 40,000-point club.

But how many points will the four-time NBA MVP score once he hangs it up for good? James hinted at retirement last season and has been discussing his plans for a potential farewell tour at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

It likely depends on several factors such as his desire to play with both Bronny and Bryce James. Potential ownership of an NBA could also send him into retirement, but he's predicted to at least reach 43,000 points by CBS Sports.

